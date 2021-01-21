Since October, the federal government has approved two coronavirus vaccines for use in the U.S., but it's rollout has been frustratingly slow. A new variant of the virus, first identified in the U.K., spreads more easily, and experts think it may become the dominant strain come spring. Dr. Danny Branstetter, director of infectious disease at Wellstar Health System, discussed these developments and more in his latest interview with the Journal this week. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: The biggest news since we last spoke in the fall is the debut of two vaccines in this country, one made by Moderna, and the other jointly made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech. My understanding is the results from clinical trials of both vaccines were far better than anyone could have reasonably hoped, both of them being more than 90% effective. Could you tell us again, what does it mean that a vaccine is, say, 95% effective?
A: So the general gestalt that people should take away from this is that there's a 5% chance that you're going to get an infection after being vaccinated. That's what the trial data says. And that's three months worth of data from the trial.
Q: I've heard a lot about herd immunity. For those who don't know, what is herd immunity, and what percent of a given population has to be immune to prevent this virus' spread?
A: Herd immunity is that specific percent of the population that has antibody protection, that prevents community outbreaks. This varies from virus to virus. So herd immunity for measles has to be really, really high. So somewhere in the upper 90s percent-wise. For flu, probably we get away with 70s, maybe lower 60s, depending on the strain of that flu. It's estimated, as I said, way back almost a year ago now, that 80% — that's where we're shooting (with the coronavirus), it looks like it's going to be the magic number.
Now, that's going to change. So here are a couple of things we need to look at: number one, we're seeing new variants of the virus out there. So that may change that (herd immunity figure). Number two is, how effective long-term are these vaccines going to be, both the Pfizer and the Moderna? But we're going to have some new entries of vaccines coming available, I think, probably in the next six weeks. ... And the effectiveness of those vaccines will also help change what herd immunity looks like.
Q: What can you tell us about those (new vaccines)? Who's making them? What does clinical data say about the efficacy of those vaccines?
A: The first one people probably know about is the AstraZeneca vaccine, currently in use in the European Union. So that's rolling out (and requires) two shots and (has) a little bit different platform — it is not an mRNA vaccine, it is using virus particles attached to a different virus that we don't get infected with. So that brings it into ourselves to recognize and cause an immune response. ... It's like other vaccines that we've already used in the past. And it's a two shot series. Now, the efficacy is a little bit lower. So we'll wait for the final data when they apply for the FDA (authorization) to see what their data says officially.
And then the second vaccine that's coming out is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, (which uses a) very similar platform to the AstraZeneca vaccine. And it's a single shot. So it's the first single shot (coronavirus vaccine). We're waiting on some efficacy data from that. The minimum standard that the FDA has set out for the emergency use authorization is 50% effective. So you can see where Moderna and Pfizer landed at (after) three months: 95% So I'm anticipating the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are going to be north of 80, probably 85% (effective). ... And it may vary from population to population.
Q: Vaccine rollout in the United States — and much of the rest of the world, honestly — has been slow, to say the least. Do you know why that is? I was under the impression that manufacturers had been making doses even before vaccines were approved in order to expedite the vaccination efforts. So why the frustration in getting it out?
A: I think there are a lot of things that have happened that have led to where we are today, as far as the frustrations. Number one is early demand. So there are a lot of people who want this vaccine, which is understandable.
The other is that the majority of the United States is in a surge, probably the largest surge that we've seen within the United States to date during this pandemic. And that limits the amount of people who can physically give the vaccine to people.
And then the final thing is, these two vaccines, both the Moderna and the Pfizer, while requiring separate storage capacities, and that's cold storage, they still require special handling, it can't just go into your refrigerator.
Q: I remember reading when the vaccines first debuted that there were differences among certain population subgroups, say urban and rural, about how badly people wanted a vaccine. Are we still seeing that? Or are any doses, for example, going to waste in communities where there's just less of an interest in getting vaccinated?
A: All the facilities that I know — Wellstar and the collaboration that we're having with Department of Public Health and the other health systems within the state of Georgia — we're doing our best to not waste any doses of this. And that includes having a waitlist of people wanting the vaccine who may not be scheduled (already). And if there's someone who can't take it for some reason, or misses an appointment, we have those available, so we don't waste any doses. I am not hearing of large wasted doses, even in communities that have a slower uptake of the virus as far as number of people in the community taking it.
Q: According to the most recent data from Bloomberg News, Israel has given about 33 doses for every 100 people in the country while the U.S. has given about five doses per 100 people. Have we seen any impact from the vaccine in countries like Israel that have immunized such a large percentage of the population already?
A: I'm very interested in seeing what happens over the next few weeks (since) they've gotten more and more vaccine to their populace. Israel particularly, in their early reports, taking a population of 400,000 people, half got it half didn't — they saw a 33% decrease in the amount of transmission of virus and new infections in the treated group and the people who received it. That's huge. If we can get a 33% decrease in a population, that's exactly what we're looking for, and even more, as more and more people get vaccinated. So I am anxious to get more and more vaccine in people's arms.
Q: Norway has urged caution in vaccinating some very, very old people or those with terminal illnesses after a handful died shortly after receiving the vaccine. The country has been clear, from what I read, that there is no causal link between the vaccination and those deaths, only that the side effects of immunization can "tip the patients into a more serious course of the underlying disease." What's your take on all this?
A: Number one, we're not seeing that here in the United States to any degree. ... So it's very interesting. I'm interested to see any follow up reports from Norway. I'm curious if they're thinking, 'how do we prioritize those vaccinations (for) people with terminal illness who may be on comfort care or hospice care?' For example, this may actually not be beneficial to that population, because of, as they (say), it may expedite things or exacerbate some underlying conditions. So, 'we may need to be a little bit more thoughtful in the prioritization' is the way I took their recommendations.
Q: You mentioned a new COVID variant. I'm assuming you're referring to the one that was first detected in the United Kingdom, which is understood to be more contagious. Earlier this week, Janet Memark of Cobb-Douglas Public Health said that variant is present in Cobb County. What can you tell us about this variant? And how worried should we be about it?
A: All viruses do this. They mutate, based on selective pressures, etc. They go to their best transmissibility, and best infection capabilities. That's who survives of their viral strains. So it's not surprising that we see mutations out there. What we know is this one does seem to transmit a little bit easier. But the good news, if there is any, is that it doesn't seem to cause any more severe disease. It doesn't cause less severe disease, unfortunately, but if you get infected, it should be no different a course than if you were having a prior strain.
Now, what should the public do? Well, the prevention is our best key, right? And the good news is all the measures that we've asked people to do from the beginning of the pandemic — wear a mask; watch your distance; wash your hands; stay home; if you're sick, get tested, or if you've been exposed, or ill — all those things are the same properties that are going to help us through the U.K. strain as it's become known, as well as other new variants that we're seeing that are emerging as well.
Q: With any other variants that we're seeing, what makes those different? Are those of any concern?
A: The other two predominant ones that we're watching very closely are a strain out of Brazil, and the other one is a strain out of South Africa. Right now, they, like the UK variant, seem to be (more easily) transmitted. But we're not seeing any uptick or change in the disease course, as of yet. But certainly, bodies like the NIH, WHO, the CDC are all watching these variants very closely — testing them, looking to see the disease course transmissibility. And then the final step is how effective are these vaccines that we have currently available or on the horizon, as we discussed, how effective are they going to be against those strains?
Q: Given all of this, do epidemiologists have any idea when things might go back to normal? ... Assuming we solve our distribution issues, to see these vaccines as a silver bullet?
A: Remember, there are two things that are necessary, really, for us to break this pandemic. And the pandemic, to remind you of what that is, it's multiple communities seeing a lot of infections happen at the same time. Many pockets of infection or widespread infection, that's what a pandemic is of the same strain of infection.
So to break that, to shut that down and keep that from happening and infecting multiple members of our community, we need two things. One is a prevention method, a vaccine that is largely effective so we can get to herd immunity. Second is an effective treatment that actually helps in pretty much every stage of the illness, whether it's early on in the course or in the final stages of the course of illness.
Right now, we have an effective vaccine that's just beginning to roll out, we're about six weeks into that rollout. So that's one piece that we have, we've got to get more shots in arms, more people to take it.
The second is the treatment arm. There is increased promise. The data from the monoclonal antibody treatment, early outpatient-wise, early into the first few days of an illness, is showing to be more and more efficacious in keeping people out of the hospital and out of the ERs, which means they stay healthier. That's good. So we're beginning to see some of these therapies used early on in the course of illness that seem to be effective. Now what we really need is something that shows a little bit more promise toward the end stage of illness. We got a few things that are helping, but just not universal yet. So those are the things that we still lack.
Going back to your question, when will we get there? Well, we got to get to herd immunity. The two things that are going to (matter) are the supply of vaccine and the uptake in the community, how many people are actually going to take it. Right now there's about a 40%, maybe 60 in some pockets of actual acceptance or uptake in the communities that can get it, in the age groups that it is open to currently. So we need that number to be higher. Efforts of education and safety and experience, all those are going to play to our favor to get toward herd immunity. And that is just going to take more time and more work.
Q: Has our understanding of the virus or any potential treatments changed since we last spoke? You just mentioned that monoclonal antibodies are showing a lot of promise at the beginning of illness. I've seen alarmist headlines suggesting the virus can stay in one's brain and resurface long after one has ostensibly recovered. Do you know anything about that? And what else have we learned since the fall?
A: We've learned quite a bit and so we know that a lot of the post-infectious symptomatology are neurologic symptoms, like numbness and tingling, loss of sense of taste and smell. Headaches are another. (Those) can last and persist for several months. There are some people who recover and seem to be getting better and then have some exacerbations of these. Some people experience shortness of breath and cough. Others have been known to have heart failure. All of these seem to get better with time and really vary from patient to patient. We're still trying to understand and discover what that means for every individual. So (we have) more to learn about that aspect of the virus.
What else did we learn? Well, the new variants that we have talked about and how they're affecting our population. And then we've also learned how to utilize some of our treatment. The monoclonal antibodies are one example, that using it earlier in treatment is going to be a little bit more effective. But also a combination of therapies, such as the antivirals with anti-inflammatory medications, we understand a little bit better how to utilize those and when to utilize those in the disease progress.
Q: Regarding these longterm symptoms, do we have a better understanding of what percentage of those infected with the coronavirus can expect to have symptoms that persist?
A: Unfortunately, no. ... The good news for most people is that it's a rare event. The unfortunate news for the people who do experience that is, we're still learning, and it's still a little bit unpredictable and (it's hard) to give you solid advice on what to expect as far as duration and severity of symptoms.
Q: Is there anything else that you wanted to to share before we say goodbye?
A: It's still not too late to get your flu shot. Fortunately flu is staying low. And I think that shows the efficacy of using the combination of prevention measures and an effective vaccine. So that is something important for everyone to pay attention to.
