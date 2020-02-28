Georgia’s highest court has ordered a new trial for a Cobb County man sentenced in 2017 to life imprisonment for stabbing his adoptive mother to death in 2012.
Damian Cornell Purdue McElrath was awarded a new trial by the Supreme Court of Georgia on Friday, six months after taking his case to the highest level of appeal.
In a 26-page opinion issued Friday, the justices of the Supreme Court concurred that McElrath, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, should be granted his request to have the verdicts in the case vacated.
In December 2017 McElrath was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a count of malice murder, as well as guilty but mentally ill on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault. He argued, and the Supreme Court justices agreed, that the verdicts are contradictory and should not stand.
“Findings by the jury … are not legally and logically possible of existing simultaneously,” the Supreme Court opinion stated. “It is not legally possible for an individual to simultaneously be insane and not insane during a single criminal episode against a single victim, even if the episode gives rise to more than one crime.”
McElrath, who has a history of schizophrenia, was committed to a state mental health facility upon sentencing, subject to custody by the corrections department upon release.
He also argued in the Supreme Court that he should not be incarcerated if released from a mental health facility on evaluation, and the justices agreed, vacating the trial court’s order in that regard.
The case is now remanded, pending a new trial.
McElrath’s adoptive mother, Diane McElrath, was stabbed over 50 times about the neck and torso in the family’s Ashley Drive home in west Cobb on the afternoon of July 16, 2012, records show. She collapsed and died at the front door.
McElrath believed for about three years before the stabbing that his adoptive mother was poisoning him, court documents show.
A week before the fatal incident, he was hospitalized in a mental health facility because of his behavior and thoughts, which included delusions that he was an FBI agent who regularly traveled to Russia and who had killed a number of people, per the justices' opinion.
“On the day before the stabbing, or slightly earlier, McElrath believed that Diane confronted him and admitted that she had been poisoning him,” the opinion stated.
