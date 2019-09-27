CUMBERLAND — Atlanta is poised to become a world leader in the latest transportation technology and Cobb can be a part of that, county leaders were told this week.
The Atlanta Regional Commission is about to release a request for proposals to vendors of the latest automobile and transportation technology that could be rolled out locally, a senior engineer with planning and design consultancy firm Kimley Horn told members of the Cumberland Community Improvement District Thursday.
Natalie Smusz-Mengelkoch made a presentation to the Cumberland CID board at its monthly meeting, explaining how the technology could work here.
While it will be some time before driverless cars are connected to local infrastructure, the technology leading toward that is available today, she said.
A device can be placed in a car and connected to similar devices placed on traffic signals and the like, in order to relay real-time information to drivers.
It can tell drivers how many seconds they have at a red light before it turns green, for example.
“Right out the box the benefit in my car wouldn’t necessarily provide a lot but the real benefit is more long lasting, in what it is progressing us toward,” Smusz-Mengelkoch said.
Devices designed specifically for emergency vehicles can also connect to traffic signal systems that use algorithms to change lights based on need.
A fire truck responding to an emergency call would not need to run a red light, if that light turned green especially for the truck to go through an intersection, Smusz-Mengelkoch said.
The technology can also be used for public transportation, using data such as how many people are on a public bus, or whether that bus is on schedule, she said.
Other factors, such as traffic flow, can also prompt connected transportation systems to shorten or lengthen signals and change light sequencing.
Devices in different cars could also link, allowing communication between drivers.
It’s all designed to smooth traffic flow, reduce congestion, prevent accidents and familiarize motorists with technology they’re likely to encounter and rely on more in the future.
Smusz-Mengelkoch is personally awaiting a smart device called an “on-board unit” for her own car, she told the CID.
“A lot of this technology is still being developed,” she said. “It’s in place currently in a number of different places throughout the region but there’s fast forwarding development that’s occurring which is really exciting.”
The ARC requires local authorities to contribute 20% of the cost of implementing technology in their jurisdictions, and it secures state and federal funding to cover the rest.
Cobb County has just lodged an application to the ARC for funding what’s called “traffic signal priority,” which is an industry term to describe any system that uses technology to ensure transit vehicles aren’t sitting idle at intersections any longer than necessary.
These systems are aimed at improving transit services for users but also have flow-on effects for other motorists on the road.
“This could be the largest deployment in the world as of right now,” Smusz-Mengelkoch said of the ARC’s plans to implement a “connected vehicle” program with over 1,000 traffic signals.
“It provides us an opportunity to be leaders in that progression toward a connected automated autonomous vehicle world.”
Cobb anticipates its new traffic signal priority system would cost $500,000, of which the county’s share would be 20% or $100,000.
Cobb transportation director Erica Parish was at the Cumberland CID meeting, along with Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioner Bob Ott.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to get that equipment really cheaply and to have a connected corridor in our county,” Parish said.
The ARC will get the program organized and select which jurisdictions are involved, then the Georgia Department of Transportation will manage the installation of technology, Smusz-Mengelkoch said.
“We will be on the forefront and be in the discussions to influence the rest of the country,” she said.
The CID’s involvement includes partnering with the county under a memorandum of agreement and possibly allocating part of the 20% local funding contribution.
“It looks to be a very reasonable cost for a lot of benefit and advantage,” Cumberland CID executive director Kim Menefee said at the meeting.
The City of Marietta has had this technology for well over a year. Our fire trucks have been using the preemption software to drive down our average response times. Citizens in Marietta can download the app to be connected to these emergency response vehicles to know which way they are approaching. Please check out the information and download the app today.http://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2428
