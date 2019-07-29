The Cobb Parkway area in Marietta will be getting some new neighbors.
The Marietta City Council recently approved 123 town homes to go in at the site of an auto salvage yard at the corner of Frey’s Gin and Banberry Road. That’s behind the Krispy Kreme and across from the Marietta Diner on Cobb Parkway.
The 9.58-acre development will have a density of about 12.8 units per acre.
The current highest density town home community is the Registry at Marietta Square with a density of 11.8 units per acre on a tract of 1.02 acres.
Attorney Kevin Moore, who represented Traton Homes, told the City Council that kind of density belongs in that part of Marietta.
“This is dense, it is, but it’s intentionally so,” he said. “This property has two possible futures, an auto salvage continued use, or let’s do something really different that can really set the stage for this part of Marietta.”
Moore said the homes will be targeted to young home buyers with a price range in the high $200,000s to low $300,000s. He said Traton is hoping the spot will attract people with its proximity to SunTrust Park, Marietta Square and other amenities.
But some neighbors told Moore they don’t like the idea. Nearby resident Donald Barth said, “There is a lot of traffic that comes in and out of Frey’s Gin because east Cobbers use this as a cut-through ... They’re not going slow when they come through there, but that’s not Traton’s problem. Traton is putting too much density in this one site.
“We don’t need to give away Marietta,” he added.
The council voted 6 – 1 to approve the plan, with Councilman Joseph Goldstein opposed. Goldstein said his biggest concern involved a turn lane into the neighborhood.
