The Town Center Community Improvement District and Town Center Community Alliance announced the addition of a bike station at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to be installed later this summer.
“As we approach the third anniversary of our Zagster Town Center bike share program, we are incredibly proud to partner with our nation’s most visited national battlefield to further enhance our already overwhelmingly successful program,” said Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID.
The bike station is sponsored by Cobb & Douglas Public Health. This will be the sixth station for Town Center’s bike share program. As the first CID-led bike share in Georgia, Zagster Town Center has seen more than 40,000 trips since 2015. With 40 bikes, this program is the most successful bike share program of its size according to Zagster.
“We are so excited to help support this program and provide affordable opportunities for residents to be healthy and more active,” said Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“Those interested in riding can simply download the Zagster app on their smart phone, register as a user in the Town Center bike share, unlock their bike and go. It is extremely easy to use, not to mention fun too, and the first hour is always free,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of the Alliance.
The Zagster Town Center Bike Share will also announce the schedule to replace all 40 bikes with a completely new fleet this month. During this update, the program will be temporarily inactive while the brand-new bikes are brought online. Specific dates of this re-fleet will be announced on the Town Center CID’s Facebook Page and on Zagster’s Town Center Bike Share smart phone app.
All current bike share stations are located along the seven-and-a-half-mile Noonday Creek Trail at Bells Ferry Trailhead, Town Center Mall, Aviation Park, Founder’s Park and Avonlea Apartments on Chastain Meadows Road.
For more information, visit www.towncentercid.com.
