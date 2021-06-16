ATLANTA — National Park Service acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos announced the selection of Ann Honious as the new superintendent of Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Honious — who previously served as the park’s acting superintendent for eight months in 2020 — will begin the permanent role on Aug. 1.
“Ann’s experience managing major park operations and enhancing recreational opportunities for a broad visitor base will serve this park and its stakeholders well,” Ramos said. “During her initial run with Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, Ann formed meaningful connections with neighboring communities, partners and staff. She is well-positioned to leverage those relationships while expanding the park’s reach to increase access and advance the park’s mission.”
Honious has served as the deputy superintendent for National Capital Parks – East since 2015 where she was responsible for operations and leadership at this multi-unit park that includes the Capitol Hill Parks, Anacostia Park, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, wetlands and aquatic gardens, among other prominent landmarks. Honious served as the chief of interpretation and resource management for Gateway Arch National Park, where she oversaw the cultural resources and exhibit planning of the CityArchRiver $380 million partnership project that resulted in a new entrance to the Arch, rehabilitated Arch grounds, enlarged the park museum and created new park exhibits. Prior to Gateway Arch, Honious served 15 years at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historic Site where she performed the duties of historian and chief of education and resources management and authored an NPS publication about the history of the Wright Brothers.
Throughout her career, Honious has worked extensively with partners and local communities to enhance stewardship and connections to parks. Many of these partnership projects resulted in the development and rehabilitation of the park and new exhibit design and fabrication.
“I am excited to return to Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, this time as the permanent superintendent,” Honious said. “As acting superintendent for the park last year, I came to recognize and appreciate what an asset this park is and how important it is to the regional community. I look forward to strengthening the park’s relationship with visitors and local communities to enhance engagement with Chattahoochee River and all the great recreational opportunities and natural resources it offers.”
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Honious earned a Bachelor of Science in history with an emphasis in political science from Colorado College. She also holds a Master of Arts in American studies from George Washington University and a Master of Science in education from the University of Dayton.
Honious and her husband intend to relocate to the Atlanta area in August, along with their dog, Lucy.
