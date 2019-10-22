The Town Center Community Improvement District and Town Center Community Alliance announced the new signage design for Aviation Park.
Created by the Kennesaw State University Master Craftsman program, the new sign will be located in front of the park on the corner of Barrett Lakes Boulevard and Cobb Place Boulevard, adjacent to the end of the Cobb International Airport runway.
The team at KSU took inspiration from flight, aviation, play and childlike fun when designing the piece. The 19-foot-wide stainless-steel sign will display the name of the park and feature paper airplane-like structures with some as tall as 10 feet. Fabrication for the sign has begun and installation is expected to be complete in December.
Aviation Park, which opened in November 2017, features an open space for airplane viewing, a playground area, parking and restrooms.
The sign is just one of several ways the Alliance is working to enhance Aviation Park. Alongside KSU’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books, the Alliance unveiled plans for Phase II of the park, including a plane display, several art, history and S.T.E.M.-focused exhibits, and other innovative installations. Each exhibit will be interactive and have a curriculum available.
For more information, visit http://www.towncentercid.com/projects/aviation-park/.
