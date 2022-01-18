The Captain’s Boil, a seafood restaurant chain with major success in Canada, has opened its first U.S. location in Smyrna.
The restaurant, inspired by Louisiana-style seafood boils, hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Jan. 13 at Cumberland Mall.
Amongst the Cobb Chamber of Commerce members and employees who attended the ribbon cutting was Aziz Hashim, chairman of the Captain’s Boil U.S.
“A facility like this has such a huge impact on the community, and we are really proud to choose Cobb County as the first location of the Captain’s Boil, which will be rolling out nationwide," he said.
CEO of the Captain’s Boil, Eugene Chan, began his journey in 2015, setting out to share his love for seafood, landing his business now as Canada’s leading seafood boil retailer. With a customizable menu for customers, the Captain’s Boil offers a multitude of fresh catches including shrimp, crab legs, lobster, mussels, clams and crawfish. Known for their four mouthwatering flavors to choose from, the restaurant offers garlic, lemon pepper, Cajun or it’s signature house sauce combining all three. Paired with classic side dishes, customers can also choose their preferred heat level from non-spicy, mild, medium or fire for the spice lovers.
After the ribbon cutting in the afternoon, the restaurant opened its doors for the public at 6 p.m. for feasts and festivities, including face-painting, balloon tying, free samples and live music.
“We are so excited for the Captain’s Boil," Director of Member Engagement, Elizabeth McMahon, said. "We believe Cobb County is the very best place to live, work, play and now eat delicious seafood.”
Three more locations are set to open in the Greater Atlanta area in the coming months, including Lawrenceville, Sandy Springs and Woodstock, according to Director of U.S. Operations Tom Mallindine.
“We’re so excited to have you here," Mallindine said, addressing the crowd at the grand opening. "This is our first of hopefully many more in the Atlanta area. We hope to have a big impact on Cobb County here in the near future.”
When asked what inspired the expansion from Canada to the U.S., VP for the Captain’s Boil, Jimmy Isaacson, said, “We flew up there and tried the food and it was outstanding and we knew we had to bring it down here. We’re always on the lookout for the next great concept.”
After success in more than 25 locations around Canada, especially in cities Toronto and Vancouver, Atlanta was chosen as the perfect spot for business growth due to its evolving dining scene and proclaimed culinary diversity, according to a news release.
"This facility itself has created 50 new jobs in this area and will go on in the next 10 years to produce millions of dollars in tax revenue in sales tax, parcel tax, income tax and property taxes, etc.," Hashim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.