Traffic near some Cobb schools will soon need to pump the brakes, pending the Cobb County Board of Commissioners' approval for the county to establish school zones.
Updates on the agenda for the Tuesday morning meeting, as part of a long list of road sign and speed detection device approvals, include the establishment of new 25 mph school zone speed limits near Addison Elementary School, Brumby Elementary School, East Cobb Middle School, Lewis Elementary School and Teasley Elementary School.
School zone speed limits are only effective during school days and only during a portion of the morning and afternoon, according to the Cobb County Department of Transportation.
The speed limits would begin 45 minutes prior to the start of school and last until 15 minutes after the start of school, as well as 30 minutes before the end of school until 30 minutes after dismissal.
Tuesday's proposed updates call for establishment of a 25 mph speed limit on Terrell Mill Road from 80 feet north of Timberstone Hollow Court to 480 feet north of Greenwood Trail after the campuses of Brumby Elementary and East Cobb Middle relocated next door to each other between Paper Mill and Powers Ferry roads.
A school zone would also be added to Beaver Shop Road, which intersects with Ebenezer Road near Addison Elementary School. The zone would stretch from 240 feet east of Boyce Drive to Ebenezer Road.
The establishment of a school speed limit zone near Lewis Elementary would come as part of a roundabout project at the intersection of Acworth Due West Road and Jim Owens Road, and would span from a point 500 feet east of Acworth Due West Road to that road.
The speed zone on Spring Hill Parkway at Teasley would span from a point 500 feet south of Spring Hill Road to 380 feet north of Paces Ferry Road.
Another proposal would move a school zone near Mountain View Elementary School to a new location on Sandy Plains Road after the campus moved from Shallowford Road last year. The new zone would span from 570 feet east of Davis Road to 50 feet west of Berkshire Flat.
Other adjustments, including modifying limits to school zones to match signs and flashing beacons, are proposed for school zones or speed limits on roads near the following campuses:
- Harmony Leland Elementary School and Lindley Middle School (across the street);
- Lewis Elementary School;
- Osborne High School;
- East Valley Elementary School;
- Sedalia Park Elementary School; and
- Hightower Middle School.
The full list of proposed updates can be found at cobbcoga.civicclerk.com/Web/GenFile.aspx?ad=2516. Board of Commissioners agendas can be found at www.cobbcounty.org/board/county-clerk/agenda-and-minutes.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Cobb government building at 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.