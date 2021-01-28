A new scholarship for Chattahoochee Technical College nursing students honors an alumni from the program.
This new endowed scholarship for Chattahoochee Tech nursing students will allow for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded each year in perpetuity, according to Chattahoochee Tech Advancement Coordinator Amanda Henderson.
The Gladys Lorene Thomas Kirby Memorial Endowed Scholarship has been established thanks to a $26,000 gift from Martha Kirby Farrar and her husband, Dr. Ken Farrar of Cobb County. The new scholarship is named after Martha’s mother, who graduated from the college in 1969 with a diploma in practical nursing.
“Mom went back to school in her forties and then worked as a nurse in order to help pay for our college education,” said Martha. “She chose nursing because she had experience in being a caregiver and wanted to join a profession that was meaningful to her and others.”
Henderson thanked the Farrars for their endowment.
“We also think it is very special for Martha’s mother to be honored with a scholarship at the same college where she earned her nursing diploma," she said.
Gladys Lorene Thomas Kirby, who worked for many years at Kennestone Hospital, died in October at the age of 94. For more than 60 years, she was married to the late Robert Lee Kirby, a World War II veteran. They had two daughters, Martha Kirby Farrar and Pauline Kirby Camp.
“Mom was a firm believer in education for current and future generations,” said Martha. “I could think of no greater tribute to her than to establish an endowed scholarship to provide funds for education for generations to come.”
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.