A longtime Atlanta staple is making its way into the Marietta Square Market this fall.
Henri’s Bakery and Deli plans to open its fourth location at the Marietta Square Market in early October.
Henri’s, which has been serving the Atlanta area for over 90 years, will open where the Bread and Butter Bakery used to be in the market.
Owner Anthony DiNardo is the great-grandson of the founder for whom the restaurant is named, and he runs the business with his sisters Kim McBain and Ashlyn DiNardo.
“Community’s really important to us, our brand and what we’re about, it’s a part of our mission statement. The opportunity at the Marietta market came up, and when we looked at the demographics, and Marietta being such a great community, we thought it was going to be a perfect fit for us,” Anthony DiNardo said. “We look forward to becoming a big part of it.”
DiNardo said the new Henri’s will offer the same popular menu items customers have come to love at their other locations, including shortbread cookies, po’boys, turkey sandwiches, cakes, cookies and other sweet treats.
The owner said he expects the bakery and deli to fit in nicely among the diverse offerings at the market.
“I think it’s a great collaboration of a bunch of different food types,” he said. “If you don’t come in and get a sandwich with us, if you want to get some barbecue, you can always come by and get a cookie, or vice versa.”
Two other restaurants, Siete Tacos and Tequila and The Original Hot Dog Factory, are also coming to the market “in the coming weeks,” though opening dates have not been set. Siete, which serves Mexican cuisine and specialty cocktails, will take over the Street Taco space. The Original Hot Dog Factory, which makes themed, gourmet hot dogs, will operate out of the market’s trolley.
With the three new restaurants, Marietta Square Market has a full lineup of eateries, Mia Van Wagenen, a spokeswoman for the market, told the MDJ. The one remaining open spot is a retail space that was formerly occupied by ‘Merica Clothing Co.
