Tighter controls on properties rented through Airbnb, VRBO, and other short-term rental markets are among the new code amendments Cobb County will consider enacting in 2022.
If approved, the county would have new enforcement powers over the largely unregulated properties, which have ballooned in popularity in recent years. Major changes include requiring property owners to obtain business licenses and designate a locally-based agent to serve as a point of contact for code enforcement and neighbors.
Cobb would also implement a three-strike penalty system for violators of code which could end up with canceling the licenses of problem properties.
The proposed regulations are the product of years of talks within the county, which resurfaced a few months ago after being put on the back burner during the pandemic.
Marietta and Smyrna have likewise started taking aim at the issue this year with similar proposed changes. In Smyrna alone, an analysis commissioned by the city found 253 properties were available for short-term rental at an average cost of $123 per night.
At a work session in August, Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said the lack of restrictions on the properties means Cobb has little notion of how many short-term rentals are currently operating. But problems have continued to arise from so-called “party houses,” where organizers charge an entry fee and attract hundreds of revelers to the rented homes.
Other problems have included trash piling up along roadways and visiting cars sprawled up and down subdivision streets.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill outlined the need for a new code section at that same work session.
“With short-term rentals, because we don’t have anything on our code, this will continue to go on. We will continue to have people go in, and running homes, and being a nuisance to the neighborhood, and it’s going to be difficult to enforce,” she said.
Under the new regulations, short-term rentals would be subject to occupancy and vehicle limits outlined in each business license application.
Another provision, modeled after code amendments in Hall County and Savannah, would require owners to designate an agent for their property who is on-call 24 hours a day to respond to problems and potential violations.
If violations are found, either by code enforcement officers or Cobb police officers, a $500 fine will be assessed for the first violation within one year. The second violation in a year hits the property owner with a $750 fine, and the third, the revoking of their license. Operating without a business license earns the owner a $500 fine, per day.
Property owners would also be subject to the same taxes the county and state assesses on conventional hotels and motels. That measure was enacted by the state legislature this year, and would be mirrored in county code under the amendment.
The full 2022 code amendment package can be viewed at https://www.cobbcounty.org/community-development. Commissioners will discuss the package at a work session on January 25. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the amendments at its January 4 meeting, followed by two Board of Commissioners public hearings at their January 25 and February 8 regular meetings.
