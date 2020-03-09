Publix Super Markets will join the tenant line up at the East Cobb Crossing Shopping Center in Marietta, The Shopping Center Group announced.
“This new location is really well-positioned in East Cobb to fortify Publix’ overall foothold in the market,” said Brett Fuller, senior leasing advisor and associate broker for TSCG. “The Woodlawn Pointe and Shallowford Publix locations book-end this new Publix location.”
Publix opened its first metro Atlanta store in Cobb County on Sandy Plains Road in 1992, according to Brenda Reid, community relations manager for Publix Super Markets, Atlanta Division.
TSCG represented East Cobb Crossing LLC in finalizing the lease for the 37,395-square foot storefront that was signed in December 2019.
Five Guys Burgers + Fries is also set to join the line-up at the shopping center, which was built in the late 1970s. The popular hamburger chain is renovating the former Del Taco restaurant facing Roswell Road adjacent to Panda Express. Construction is expected to begin soon with plans to open the 2,478-square foot restaurant later this year.
Other tenants at East Cobb Crossing include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Party City, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Arby’s, Dog City Bakery and Capozzi’s NY Pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.