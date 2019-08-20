A New Orleans man has been indicted by a Cobb County Superior Court grand jury on murder and other charges relating to a Cobb woman’s death, and remains in the Cobb jail without bond.
Miguel Lindsey Floyd, 25, was arrested as a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Cobb woman Ericka Stewart, whose body was found around 7 a.m. on May 28 inside a maroon 2005 Nissan Altima at Caswyck Trail Apartments off Favor Road in Marietta, just south of Osborne High School.
He was indicted last Thursday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, battery and concealing the death of another, court records show.
Floyd’s aggravated assault charge relates to strangulation, in keeping with reports filed in a Louisiana court that Stewart’s body had injuries indicating she had been strangled and died between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the day her body was discovered, according to jail records.
He was arrested in New Orleans and booked into the Cobb County jail on June 25 where he has stayed behind bars since, jail records show.
