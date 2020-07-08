A new nonprofit organization has partnered with Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to aid its efforts towards visitor services and satisfaction.
The Friends of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park's mission is to raise funds to support programs and projects at the park.
Long-term, the group hopes to establish endowments for programs including hiking and equestrian trails, museum improvements and expansion, living history demonstrations, additional parking and restrooms and guest speakers.
The Friends of KMNBP is 501c3 tax deductible organization, offering annual memberships at all levels for those wishing to donate. According to the organization, 100% of all funds received are put to use for and at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
For more information about the Friends of KMNBP, visitors to the park can pick up cards at any of the park's kiosks, or visit the group's website, (www.FriendsofKMNBP.org), Facebook, (www.facebook.com/FriendsofKMNBP) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/FriendsofKMNBP).
