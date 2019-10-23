A developer has plans for a spot off Polk Street in Marietta.
Marietta-based Elliott Homes is looking to build a subdivision of 27 detached, single-family homes on 6.6 acres off Polk Street between Mountain View and Burnt Hickory roads, according to an application filed Tuesday with the city. The subdivision would have a maximum density of about 4.08 units per acre, and its proposed name is the Cottages at Keeler Woods.
It’s on the same spot where neighbors cried foul against plans from a different developer, InLine Communities LLC, to build 57 homes earlier this year. InLine brought the number down to 46, then again to 37 following the outrage, but ultimately withdrew its rezoning plans in June.
The property includes four parcels zoned for one unit per acre and one parcel zoned for four units per acre. Under those zonings, 11 homes could be built there, according to Rusty Roth, the city's development director.
A letter to city staff from the law firm of Sams, Larkin, Huff and Balli, which is representing the developer, offers the first description of what could become Marietta’s newest neighborhood. The projected price points will range from the mid $600,000s to the mid $700,000s, and possibly greater depending on buyer preferences and upgrades.
The attorneys say the plans call for home designs that will be “traditional” and include brick, stacked stone and Hardi-plank. The architect, Caldwell-Cline, has built similar homes in Marietta neighborhoods including Keeler Woods, Anderson Farm and the Park at Anderson Farm. Each home will have a two-car garage along with driveways wide enough to house two additional cars.
The attorneys also said a traffic impact study is not required for a neighborhood of this size, but they plan to submit one and agreed to install acceleration/deceleration lanes and other traffic infrastructure recommended by staff.
The development will include the construction of new private streets, which will be owned and maintained by a mandatory homeowners’ association.
Councilman Johnny Walker, whose ward includes the area in question, said he wants to see more information about the homes before making his final decision, but he said he is more optimistic about the project than the previous ones.
“I’m glad they knocked down the amount,” he said. “My magic number earlier was 27. I’m not saying I support it yet, I’ve got to see the plans, but I like this a lot better. I do want to see the plans and get feedback from residents, but we’ve come a long way. At one point, someone wanted to build a 170-unit complex there.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin struck a similar tone.
“It will still go through the process, but … I think this is a number that the community would have a lot less problems with,” he said. “(John J. Elliott Jr. of Elliott Homes) has built around there before, so I think this one will be better received. This is also the fellow that helped develop Anderson Farms, so those people know him. The less dense, the fewer houses will probably get a pretty good look.”
The city’s Planning Commission is set to hear more about the proposed neighborhood Tuesday, Dec. 3, and the City Council is expected to vote Wednesday, Dec. 11.
