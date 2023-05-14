MARIETTA — The Marietta Art Council debuted its annual art installations to the public Saturday afternoon during the M2R TrailFest.
Stages boomed with live music as people in hats and sunglasses strolled around town checking out the newest public art.
The Mountain to River trail stretches from Kennesaw Mountain to Marietta Square, ending on Atlanta Street and serves as the backbone for future growth of Marietta's planned trail system, which will connect pedestrians and cyclist from across the city of Marietta, according to the art council.
"This is fantastic," said Bonnie Reavis, chairwoman of the Marietta Arts Council. "The weather cooperated and the pet parade was a phenomenal success."
The mission of the Marietta Arts Council is to enrich the cultural landscape of the city through advocacy, education and public art, according to the council's website.
Trevor Startt strummed his guitar in Atherton Square behind Cool Beans as onlookers paused to listen, soaking up the vibes on a warm, sunny afternoon.
On the Marietta Station Stage, the North Georgia Aerials were preparing to give a performance as trains constantly rushed by blasting their horns.
Garbed in a shiny teal leotard and wearing sparkling makeup, Sarah Priest of Woodstock, a coach and student for the Aerials, was getting ready to entertain the growing crowd.
"I've been doing this for almost four years," said Priest as she folded the purple straight silk she was about to climb up to do her acrobatic, aerial dancing.
Avery Smith, 22 of Acworth, spun around doing splits in the air, climbing and dropping as a rendition of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" played.
Roman Chudy, 8, and a student at Mountain Road Elementary, became interested in aerial acrobatics after seeing a video on YouTube.
"I used to do gymnastics," Chudy said. "I like doing big drops."
Out of breath from her performance, Angel Hillman, of Kennesaw, smiled as the crowd applauded.
"I used to do ballet," Hillman said. "I was looking for a dance alternative that would allow me to be active. I'm a big fan of Cirque du Soleil."
With hands out in an attempt to shield the sun, people gazed up, watching the Aerials work their magic. Families with baby strollers sat on nearby brick walls, sipping beverages and taking pictures.
A few blocks behind Marietta Pizza Kitchen, local artist Donna Barnhart was finishing her mural with the help of best friends Avery Howard, 4, and Gigi Davis, 4.
"It's fun," Davis said as she put her brush against the concrete wall. "Mommy helped too."
Jessica Hathorn, a local Marietta resident who lives within walking distance, added details to the painting.
"This is one of my favorite events and I had to hop in," she said in between brush strokes.
The mural, which should be finished by next week, incorporates symbols of Marietta in an abstract way, Barnhart said.
"It's a celebration of our city and what makes it home for us," Barnhart said. "You can see trains, industry, the Big Chicken, and other aspects from town in the painting."
The smell of food permeated the air as people stopped to eat and drink at tables shaded by umbrellas, finding a bit of respite from the sun.
"This year's M2R TrailFest was absolutely amazing," said Reavis. "From the fur folly pet parade, to a day full of music and performances, this year offered so much. Attendees painted our community mural, hunted for art drops, made arts and crafts, and enjoyed all of the new public art installations. We were thrilled to see just how much the Marietta art scene means to this community."
