The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will be full of sparkle and poise Saturday as the new Miss Cobb County and Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen are crowned.
Fourteen accomplished young women and nine ambitious teenagers are set to compete for the titles at the Marietta theater, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. During the coming year, the two winners will be community ambassadors for Cobb County. Both will move on to represent Cobb in the state competitions in Columbus in June.
The winners will be crowned by the reigning Miss Cobb County 2019, Alexa Gilomen, who was a talent winner and first runner-up to Miss Georgia. Over $20,000 in cash scholarships and prizes will be awarded.
The emcee will be Joanne Feldman, who was Miss Cobb County 1993 and is now a meteorologist at Atlanta’s FOX 5 news station. Special guest will be Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019, who held the title of Miss Cobb County 2018. Hill will compete for the title of Miss America at the Mohegan Sun in Yuncasville, Connecticut in December 2019.
Company 2020, the popular performing arts group from Pebblebrook High School, will be performing as part of the production and a few surprise performances will also grace the stage.
The Miss candidates will be judged on interview, talent, on-stage question and evening wear/social impact statement. Entrants in the teen division are judged on interview, talent, evening wear/on-stage question and fitness. The contests are sponsored by the Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition.
Tickets cost $20 each and will be available at the door. For more information, visit misscobb.com.
Miss Cobb Candidates:
Mackenzie Brown, 18, daughter of Al and Brenda Brown
Rosa Campos, 24, daughter of Daniel and Marta Campos
Grace Gebara, 17, daughter of Haytham and Bettie Gebara
Holly Haynes, 23, daughter of Mickey and Tiffany Haynes
Michaela Heide, 21, daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Heide
Shannon Murphy, 22, daughter of Patrick and Carla Murphy
Mia Nelson, 19, daughter of Janelle Arnett and David Nelson
Alyssa Payne, 20, daughter of Billie and Ashley Payne
Fallon Robinson, 18, daughter of Laurie Beth Robinson
Mona Swain, 18, daughter of Vivian Swain
Sarah Templeton, 19, daughter of Scott and Patsy Templeton
Jessica Thomas, 17, daughter of Paul and Cindy Thomas
Carley Vogel, 18, daughter of Jim and Amanda Vogel
Sianey Wiggins, 24, daughter of Gary Wiggins and Stephanie Wiggins
Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Candidates:
Jessica Acord, 15, daughter of Ryan and Pam Accord
Kayli Copeland, 13, daughter of Hal Copeland and Lilu Du
Kate Klucsarits, 14, daughter of Kevin and Donna Klucsartis
Amelia NeSmith, 14, daughter of Matt and Jessica Nesmith
Rylee Ruegger, 15, daughter of Dennis and April Ruegger
Alyssa Runyeon, 16, daughter of Linda Sue Simmons and Ron Runyeon
Savannah Stevens, 16, daughter of Mickey and Alina Stevens
Megan Wright, 16, daughter of Burt and Darlene Wright
Rebecca Zhang, 14, daughter of Lily Pan and Bruce Zhang
