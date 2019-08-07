Cobb County has new royalty.
Holly Haynes, 23, and Megan Wright, 17, were crowned Miss Cobb County 2020 and Miss Cobb County's Outstanding Teen 2020 in a competition at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre on Saturday.
Contestants for Miss Cobb County were judged on private interview, talent, on-stage question and evening wear/social impact statement. Categories for the teen competition included private interview, talent, fitness and evening wear/on-stage question.
Haynes, who received a $10,000 cash scholarship and $250 for her evening wear/social impact statement, was chosen out of 14 candidates. Wright was chosen out of nine competitors and received a $500 cash scholarship and $100 award for her evening wear and on-stage question.
The night's winners were crowned by the reigning Miss Cobb County 2019, Alexa Gilomen, who was a talent winner and first runner-up to Miss Georgia.
Both Haynes and Wright will now move on to compete for Georgia titles at a competition in Columbus in June, according to Gene Phillips, executive director of the Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition.
Saturday's competition awarded a total of $16,000 in scholarships "to support the educational goals of the contestants," Phillips said. He said the scholarship program is dedicated to the memory of 27-year volunteer Susan McGary and includes multiple opportunities for scholarships beyond the top prizes.
With their new crowns, Haynes and Wright become ambassadors of Cobb County, and Phillips said they will be available to support community activities and business events throughout the coming year. For more information, call 770-545-1351 or email misscobbcounty@yahoo.com.
Other than top awards, scholarship winners included:
Miss Cobb County
- Carley Vogel, first runner-up: $1,500 cash scholarship and $400 Donna Chastain Talent Award (tie) for her vocal performance of "The Hills are Alive"
- Fallon Robinson, second runner-up: $1,000 cash scholarship and $200 Taylor Voyles STEM Award
- Rosa Campos, third runner-up: $750 cash scholarship and $400 Donna Chastain Talent Award (tie) for her vocal performance of “Don’t Forget Me”
- Grace Gebara, fourth runner-up: $500 cash scholarship
- Mia Nelson: $200 Lace Larrabee Miss Congeniality Award
Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen
- Rylee Ruegger, first runner-up: $200 cash scholarship
- Rebecca Zhang, second runner-up: $100 cash scholarship
- Kayli Copeland, talent winner: $200 cash scholarship for her ballet performance
