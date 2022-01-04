MARIETTA — Andre Sims, one of two new members on the Marietta City Council this year, just wants to listen.
“My focus is to really sit back, learn what it is the people of Marietta are looking for, and see how I can help them to accomplish the goals,” Sims told the MDJ when asked about his top priority for the city.
While the city is doing “fantastic,” Sims said, there’s always room for improvement. But in the coming months, he plans to focus on learning the ins and outs of city government.
“I look at this as, this is my freshman year of college,” Sims said. “And as a freshman, you're learning what you're getting into.”
Sims prefers to work behind the scenes, he said, rather than making big, public promises. He plans to keep an open mind and a low profile.
“I have a very laid-back leadership style. … I get things done, and I know that you have to be very collaborative to get things done,” Sims said. “But I'm one that, if it's a good idea, best idea wins.”
Sims hopes to represent the entire city, not just Ward 6. As a Realtor for RE/MAX, his experience brokering real estate around town has made him familiar with every corner of the Marietta, he said.
“I drive around as a Realtor, I'm always in the streets, looking at different areas of town, and, in my mind, you know, what continues to help house values increase? Those are the things that I look at professionally as a Realtor,” Sims said.
This isn’t Sims’ first experience serving on a city board — He spent eight years as a member of the Marietta Housing Authority's board, which works with developers to build affordable apartments, especially senior complexes, in the area. It was a rewarding experience, he said, that opened his eyes to the housing affordability problems in the city.
While suburban homeowners are often hoping their home values increase, those who don’t own property may struggle to keep up with rising home prices. Increasing the housing stock that is affordable for the city’s essential workforce, such as police and nurses, is something the council should examine, he said.
“There's been an increase in values all over the city. And as the values go up, it makes it more difficult for those that are looking for affordable housing to purchase in the city,” Sims said.
Sims mostly works in the residential real estate sector. When he started, he was selling three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes to middle-class families for $80,000. Now, it’d be hard to buy an equivalent home for less than $250,000, he said.
As to how the city goes about increasing affordable housing, Sims said the council will need to “do more research” and compare notes with other cities in Georgia that have experimented with affordable housing initiatives.
Sims was elected unopposed in November to represent Ward 6. The seat was formerly held by Michelle Cooper Kelly, who vacated it to pursue an ultimately unsuccessful run for mayor.
“Michelle has been just an integral part of the city for the past eight years and her vision and everything that she's done,” Sims said. “She has done a fantastic job.
In the months since the election, Sims has been attending council meetings to learn the ropes. On Tuesday, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin rolled out his proposed committee appointments, which would see Sims helm the council’s Economic Development Committee.
In his spare time, Sims serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and as a steward at his church, Marietta’s Turner Chapel AME.
“I stay busy, and I like it that way,” Sims said. “I just like serving … if you can make a difference, I think it’s your responsibility to do so.”
The Rev. Tar-U-Way Richard Bright, the senior pastor of Turner Chapel, described Sims as a man of faith, family and integrity. Sims works closely with Bright most Sundays and at other church events, and was the Realtor for the last two homes Bright bought.
“He's a man of his word,” Bright said. “If he says that he’s going to do something, he will do it. He's committed, he's dedicated to the task, and I believe that he sees his new role as a purpose in his life, as a mission that God has given him, to help the people of Marietta and make a difference.”
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Sims moved to Georgia when his wife, Jill, was attending graduate school here. They lived in Smyrna for seven years before moving to Marietta in 1995. Jill Sims is a career educator, having served as principal of Dunleith and Sawyer Road elementary schools and worked in the Marietta City Schools central office. The couple has two adult children.
