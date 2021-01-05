Seven survivors of sex trafficking have filed new lawsuits alleging that Red Roof Inns across the metro Atlanta area were complicit in their prostitution between 2010 and 2019.
Attorneys representing the survivors allege that “employees at all levels, from hotel staff to the CEO of Red Roof Inns” were aware that sex trafficking was happening in their hotels and took no action to stop it.
The suits, filed both in the Northern District of Georgia and the Gwinnett County Superior Court, name both Red Roof Inn Inc. and various franchising companies as defendants.
Six locations in the metro area are named in the suit. One of the locations is the Red Roof Inn at 2200 Corporate Plaza in Smyrna, where 12 victims say they were trafficked and prostituted.
The attorneys representing the victims also say that Red Roof Inn’s then-President and CEO Andrew Alexander was explicitly informed of the illegal activities happening at the Smyrna location.
“In 2015, a hospitality industry executive and anti-trafficking advocate sent several online articles detailing sex trafficking at the Smyrna Red Roof … directly to Andrew Alexander,” the complaint says.
“On or around December 4, 2015, the hospitality industry executive followed-up and spoke with Mr. Alexander on the phone, describing the rampant and ongoing commercial sex trafficking at the Smyrna Red Roof,” the suit goes on to say.
The lawsuit paints a portrait of the Smyrna Red Roof as having bloodstained sheets, roaches in the rooms, extensive drug use on the property, and with “girls and women hanging over balconies and standing in open doorways to advertise their availability for commercial sex.”
The Smyrna location had previously been named in a lawsuit last year that alleged hotel employees were paid off by traffickers to allow prostitution and serve as lookouts. The hotel was also alleged to have a “conspicuous policy at the front desk stating ‘NO REFUNDS AFTER 15 MINUTES.’”
The other Red Roof Inn locations named in the suit are:
- Buckhead Red Roof Plus, 1960 N. Druid Hills Rd. NE, Atlanta
- Norcross Red Roof Inn, 5171 Brook Hollow Pkwy., Norcross
- Fulton Industrial Red Roof Inn, 4430 Frederick Dr. SW, Atlanta
- Atlanta Airport South Red Roof Plus, 2450 Old National Pkwy., College Park
- A now-closed Red Roof Inn, 1200 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta
Patrick McDonough, an attorney for the plaintiffs who also filed the 2019 lawsuit, called the “sheer number of children and young survivors who have similar tragic stories regarding the Red Roof hotel chain … staggering.”
“It is clear that unless survivors speak out, hotels like the Red Roof Inns in these lawsuits will only continue to allow others to be similarly victimized.”
