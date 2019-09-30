New legislation comes into effect Tuesday requiring all non-profit hospitals in Georgia to make their financial information publicly available on their websites.
The new law applies to WellStar Health System, the largest health system in Georgia, which in Cobb County operates three hospitals, three health parks, two community hospices and eight urgent care centers in Acworth, Austell, Marietta, Smyrna and Kennesaw.
Called House Bill 321, the new legislation passed through the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year, amending the Official Code of Georgia to “provide for the posting of certain documents on hospital websites” and “conflicting interest transactions for members of hospital authorities,” as well as other things.
House Bill 321 only affects nonprofit hospitals in Georgia. It does not address private healthcare businesses which also receive state funding by way of Medicare, Medicaid and tax abatements.
WellStar told the MDJ it is working with Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the Georgia Department of Community Health to interpret and apply the new law.
“WellStar supports the principle of transparency in HB 321,” WellStar vice president of health Amina Colter said Monday. “As a not-for-profit health system, we value transparency, and it’s important to note that most of the information this bill will require WellStar to share on its website is already publicly available and part of our normal business disclosure practices.”
Statewide WellStar’s facilities include 11 hospitals and 15 urgent care centers. The health system boasts more than 1,000 physicians and specialists, 225 medical office locations and 20,000 employees.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee, was supportive of the bill when it went through the Georgia House and Senate.
“I think it certainly will make the public aware of how hospitals are spending their money,” Cooper told the MDJ. “It will give people real insight.”
Cooper said non-profit hospitals tend to boast about their charitable efforts and how little their profit margins are, and the newly mandated disclosure of financials will prove to the public whether that is the case.
“What we’ve found is some have a lot of money stashed away,” she said. “I think it will certainly make them more accountable to the public.”
Cooper said as people often complain about the high cost of medical treatment, the new law might also help citizens understand what’s behind these costs.
She cited a recent conversation she had with a “middle class” father who spent $1,200 on a pre-school physical with a WellStar pediatrician for his young son, which included a couple of injections.
“I think it’s the first step in letting the public become a little bit more realistic about what healthcare costs and what affects the costs when hospitals have to disclose their expenses,” Cooper said.
