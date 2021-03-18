Northwest Classical Academy has offered seats to 486 students for next school year, the school announced this week.
The school will welcome up to that number when it opens its doors for the first time in August, a school spokesperson told the MDJ.
“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Matthew Kirby, founder of both NCA and its sister school, Atlanta Classical Academy. “Our mission to form intelligent virtuous citizens via a classical, liberal arts curriculum has resonated with many. We could not be more excited to bring our tuition-free, public charter school to the Kennesaw area.”
More seats are expected to open up, and will be awarded to people on the waitlist when they become available, according to enrollment coordinator Janet Tomko.
Northwest Classical Academy will be at 3010 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw, the site of the former Kennesaw Charter Science and Math Academy.
Interested families are encouraged to complete an enrollment application at https://www.nwclassical.org/enrollment.
Northwest Classical will open to its first students this fall, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. NCA will add grades each year until it has all grades K-12.
All Georgia families are eligible to attend. The school is tuition-free and no entrance testing is required.
The school is in the process of hiring faculty and staff positions. Individuals interested in jobs at the school can visit https://www.nwclassical.org/careers.
“We are excited to create more than 40 new jobs in the Kennesaw area this year and even more in the future,” says Greg Smith, a board member for the school. “We are looking for teachers and staff who want to work in an energetic, supportive environment where excellence in teaching and learning is paramount.”
NCA, an affiliate of Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, will offer a rigorous, classical curriculum with a focus on virtue. Its content-rich, liberal arts curriculum includes literature, history, mathematics, sciences, Latin, the arts and character education. It will also offer sports, fine arts and other extracurricular activities.
To learn more about the educational mission of the school and register for an upcoming information session, visit nwclassical.org. For enrollment-specific questions, contact the school’s enrollment coordinator Janet Levis Tomko, at jtomko@nwclassical.org or 404-480-0177.
