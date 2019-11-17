An inmate died Sunday morning while in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
The death of 45-year-old Christopher Hart of Marietta marks at least the fifth death of a person in custody in the last 12 months. A sheriff’s office spokesperson told the MDJ in a statement his death is believed to have stemmed from a pre-existing medical condition.
“Saturday afternoon, 45 year-old inmate Christopher Hart of Marietta experienced a medical emergency believed to be related to preexisting conditions while at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center,” the statement reads. “First aid was immediately provided by medical staff at the facility while an ambulance was summoned to transport Hart to Kennestone Hospital. Hart’s family was immediately sought out by the Sheriff’s Office Saturday and were at his side throughout the evening and when he passed away this morning.”
The department said Hart, who had known medical conditions, was brought to the detention facility by Cobb Police Department on Nov. 14, charged with violation of probation, which carried no bond.
“Ordinarily the Sheriff’s Office seeks to release low risk inmates suffering from serious preexisting health conditions but were unable to in this case due to Hart’s no bond status,” the department said.
The spokesperson said further information will be made public following an investigation by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office, which examines all inmate deaths.
Hart’s death comes as activists are demanding reform in the jail following other inmate deaths.
Kevil Wingo, 36, of Atlanta, died in September after police said he experienced a “medical emergency.”
In March, 33-year-old Bradley Emory died in what the medical examiner’s office later ruled was a suicide.
The February death of 31-year-old Jessie Daunte Myles of Douglasville was ruled an accident, and Reginald Wilson, a 54-year-old homeless man with mental illness, had “dehydration due to bipolar disorder” listed as his cause of death after investigators said he did not drink sufficient water because of his illness.
