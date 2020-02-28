The fight for expanded transit in Cobb County has some new voices.
Transit for Cobb was formed last year as a way for pro-transit advocates to rally for better public transportation in the county. The group had its first open house event last weekend at Schoolhouse Brewing off Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Amid the hubbub of people enjoying beer was a group of transit fans with signs and maps, sharing information about bus routes and traffic times.
Founder Matt Stigall of Acworth said the group's email list has about 360 members.
A member of the Harrison High School Class of 2003 and graduate of Georgia Tech, Stigall works in marketing for a dental firm. He was previously active in Terminus Legion, a group that lobbied to bring an MLS team to metro Atlanta. He said he was looking for something to get involved in after that, so he started Transit for Cobb with a group of friends.
“Just like with soccer when I kept hearing back in the day ‘Oh, soccer would never work in the city. It’s doomed to fail,’ I hear all the same things about transit in Cobb. ‘Oh, you’ll never get MARTA’ or ‘Oh, Cobb doesn’t want transit.’ All of those naysayers, all it does is it just motivates me more,” he said.
The group rolled out a website and formed a 501(c)(3) as a way to raise funds to get their message out.
“It’s all been bootstrapped so far. One of my biggest challenges so far has been fundraising,” he said.
Stigall said he'd love to see MARTA expand into Cobb County someday, but he is not starting off with such a big goal. The first step is getting the word out.
“Right now it's just education,” he said. “We've got maps out, we've got the types of transit that are out there, we've got what does transit mean, what are the benefits of transit, because it will come to a vote eventually, and we want people to be informed and have an informed vote to let them know ... this impacts many more lives than the individual voting, and I think realizing that and just seeing the impact of what transit will do to a community really can help.”
Karen Hatchett, spokeswoman for Transit for Cobb, said the county's bus system, specifically its bus stops, is another target area for the group.
“We need to look at everything from our sidewalks, infrastructure and bus stops and the fact that so many of them have no shelters, no benches, nothing, there's just a sign in the ground,” she said. “So we want to try to improve that situation so people who are riding buses have more equity, that they're thought of in a very positive way. It's important that people who ride the bus have a dignified, beautiful, safe place to go to be able to do that.”
Stigall said bus stop improvements typically cost about $10,000, and the county has access to grants from the Atlanta Regional Commission to improve its bus stops. Doing so, he said, would help encourage more people to ride the bus.
“You'll hear a lot of the county members kind of brag about over 70% of people riding transit take it to and from work,” Stigall said. “Well, that's actually a bad statistic, because that means people aren't choosing to take it, there's only people that have to take transit in order to put food on the table. And so in order for a transit system to have people actually choose to use it when they might have other options, there needs to be higher frequency, there needs to be better bus stop infrastructure, and most of all, there just needs to be a good understanding of where is my closest stop and what routes do I need to take in order to get where I need to go.”
Stigall said Transit for Cobb is planning a bus census inspired by the one currently underway by the MARTA Army, an Atlanta pro-transit group. The MARTA Army's census allows bus riders to answer surveys about their stops using their cellphones for the purpose of gathering information to advocate for improvements.
MARTA Army co-founder Bakari Height was sitting at a table in the brewery last weekend typing on his laptop behind a large map of Cobb County. He said he was there to lend his experience to the fledgling group.
“In our infancy stage, we didn't know what we were doing,” Height said. “We started with a session of 'I don't like this, I don't like this, I don't like this,' but coming to the point of, 'Well, let's do something about it.' I see Cobb for Transit as being at the forefront of that as well. I think people are fed up with not being able to be empowered. And this is a group where people can now come in and really put their hands to the ground and create the change and create opportunities for people who also think the same way, if they want to see transit in Cobb County, they want to see better and more efficient transit.”
Stigall said he's heard all the arguments about Cobb residents being too anti-transit to ever support a rail expansion, but he thinks the county has fundamentally changed.
“For decades, there's been a sentiment of anti-transit, but the demographics are changing and the needs of the population are changing,” he said. “As we get more and more people in, traffic gets worse and worse, and I think people are starting to realize we've got to quit building more and more lanes and start focusing on some multimodal transit options to give the community more options of how they can get to and from work or wherever they want to go.”
To learn more about the group, visit www.transit4cobb.org/
