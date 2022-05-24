Frequenters of the Battery Atlanta will soon have a new dining and gaming spot with the addition of Battle & Brew in Spring 2023. Located next to PH’EAST, B&B will offer guests of all ages an opportunity to play a plethora of games while receiving food and beverage service.
From video games to board games and more, Battle & Brew will have a wide variety of games, according to managing partner Ben Izaguirre. The arcade will offer games from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and tabletop, according to a news release.
“The whole premise of B&B is offering a space for gamers and non gamers alike to gather and play,” said managing partner Ben Izaguirre. “The idea is that everybody gathers, has great food and drink and is able to play some of our popular games like Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers.”
This 11,014 square-foot space will be filled with various stations where guests can sit next to friends while battling in multiplayer games. Izaguirre shared that there will be about 27 hero-themed lanes that guests can rent by the hour. These will have console stations where two to eight people can play from comfortable couches.
Gamers looking to play solo will have single player options available as well with a similar great experience, Izaguirre said. For a “more elevated experience” guests can rent out VIP stations with features such as virtual reality. Those looking to just receive restaurant service or play board and card games will be accommodated with a vast seating area with spacious tables and a plethora of game options.
The food and beverage menu at Battle & Brew showcases selections that incorporate beloved aspects from the gaming community. One of the most popular items according to Izaguirre are the alcoholic and non-alcoholic potions or “pots.”
“Typically in video games, you're drinking a potion to increase your health or to increase your stamina,” Izaguirre said. “We have ‘Mana’ potions, ‘Health’ potions and ‘Fantasia’ potions, which are essentially blue, red or green potions that are a call out to the video gaming world.”
In terms of hot food items, Izaguirre highlighted the Dragon Talons which are the house-made buttermilk battered chicken tenders. As a delicious side item he recommended the sweet potato fries with the marshmallow dipping sauce.
“While you're sitting and playing you can enjoy your coke or your adult beverage,” he said. “You can enjoy your food, and you don't have to worry about your hands being greasy. We'll clean off the controllers and clean up everything for you after you're done playing and kind of have the experience that you might have at home but with somebody to clean up after you.”
Similar to the Sandy Springs location, guests can book birthday parties, work events, engagement parties and more at Battle & Brew.
Currently, Izaguirre said the company is focused on opening. In the future he expects to be working on various potential marketing opportunities such as one with the Braves development company.
Battle & Brew is excited to call the Battery a new home, Izaguirre said, and this expansion in the Atlanta community brings exciting opportunities for staff and customers.
