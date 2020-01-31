KENNESAW — Eighty-five-year-old Ivan Tatum carried his diploma from the Southern Technical Institute in a small black bag as he perused artifacts from his old school at a new Kennesaw State University museum exhibit.
Tatum said back in 1952 when he attended Southern Tech — the tech school that would later be known as Southern Polytechnic State University and now the Marietta campus of KSU — students attended for about two years and emerged practically trained technicians who could fill valuable roles in manufacturing and other industries. In many cases, these graduates served as a liaison between assembly line workers and engineers at companies such as Lockheed Martin in Marietta, he said.
When Tatum attended the school, which started as an extension of Georgia Tech, it was housed in renovated barracks in Chamblee near where the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport now stands. Southern Tech wouldn’t open on its Marietta campus until 1961.
While he’d come to Southern Tech after graduation from high school in Fulton County, Tatum said many of his fellow students were WWII veterans going to school on their GI Bill.
“(Educators) saw the need for technically trained people to work in industry, because the war was over, and here were all these men that needed jobs and needed some training,” Tatum said. “So instead of going four years to Georgia Tech or other schools, they established the technical school for two years, and that was six quarters.”
With only a twinge of bashfulness, Tatum admitted it had taken him slightly longer to graduate with his associate degree in gas fuel technology.
“The math was pretty tough, and the physics was no breeze,” the east Cobb resident said with a chuckle. “So it took me eight quarters.”
Tatum said his degree landed him a job with a gas pump manufacturer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for a short time, and then for Lockheed Martin in Marietta.
After two years in the Army from 1957-59 and jobs elsewhere, Tatum returned to Lockheed in 1980 and retired from the company in 2000.
Tatum swelled with pride as he talked about his experience at Southern Tech, its status as a senior college being approved in 1970, its split from Georgia Tech a decade later and its name change to Southern Polytechnic State University in the ’90s.
Tatum said he came to the opening of the Kennesaw exhibit created by KSU’s Department of Museums, Archives & Rare Books to see what kinds of artifacts had been collected from his old school and if the exhibit had done his alma mater justice.
“They did a really nice job,” he concluded, looking around at Southern Tech’s green timeline on one wall and KSU’s yellow one on the opposite wall.
KSU: From junior college to Georgia’s third largest university
On the KSU side of the exhibit, campus artifacts and timelines chronicled the Kennesaw school’s charter as a junior college in 1963, its opening on its own campus in 1967, its growth into a four-year school in 1976 and enrollment milestones such as 10,000 students in 1990 and 20,000 in 2007.
Thomas Scott, a professor emeritus of history at KSU, was there for nearly all of it. Scott, who took his first job teaching Georgia history at Kennesaw Junior College until his retirement in 2011, recalled traveling to the school on a warm summer day in 1968 for a job interview before the construction of Interstate 75.
“My first impression was it wasn’t easy to get here,” he said. “You had to travel down U.S. (Highway) 41 to Bells Ferry Road, and then up Bells Ferry for three or four miles past a lot of ... new suburban homes. ... Then you got to Big Shanty Road, and all of a sudden, you were in the country, and you passed farms with horses in pastures and at least one farm where they raised a lot of rabbits, and then eventually Big Shanty circled into Chastain Road right about where I-75 is nowadays.”
Scott said the beauty of the campus struck him, and he pointed out with a chuckle that — “believe it or not” — the parking lot was empty was empty when he visited.
Despite its “remoteness,” Scott said KSU was perfectly placed in Cobb County. He said “great leadership” in Cobb over the next three to four decades alongside “tremendous” population growth led to the expansion of KSU and the former Southern Tech.
He added that the completion of a portion of I-75 connecting Cartersville to Marietta also aided KSU’s expansion.
Scott said it was clear from the beginning of his time at KSU that leadership there was constantly forward-thinking. KSU leaders had plans for the university to become a senior college and held staff to high standards, he said.
The respected KSU and Cobb historian said people often tell him they like KSU better in the old days, when everyone knew everyone on campus and when there was less pressure to focus on research and scholarship. But, he said, KSU has been changing, even since then.
“Personally, I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I was able to mature academically alongside the growth of the institution,” Scott said. “Every time I reached a new stage in my career, I didn’t need to look elsewhere to find a school that matched my talents because Kennesaw kept becoming a different, more mature institution at least once every decade.”
KSU and SPSU consolidation
The official consolidation of Southern Polytechnic State University and Kennesaw State University in 2015 is featured on both the SPSU and KSU timelines in the exhibit. Above the points marking the date are photos of students sporting broad smiles in the stands of a home football game or hard at work on a car engine in an engineering lab.
But for many students, staff and alumni of the former SPSU, the consolidation didn’t go over as smoothly as those photos might suggest.
Scott said when news of the consolidation first broke on Nov. 1, 2013, he remembers exactly where he was: a conference of the Southern Historical Association in St. Louis, Missouri.
The KSU historian said John Ensco, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Georgia spotted him and inquired whether he’d heard the news.
Scott said he was in shock and added that “everybody on the (SPSU) campus remembers where they were” when the announcement came.
“What I knew was that KSU and Southern Polytechnic had dynamic presidents who were popular on campus and in the community and neither had any plans to retire, and I didn’t think there was a chance we would merge as long as both were on the job,” he said.
Scott outlined what he said was the way SPSU President Lisa Rossbacher was informed she’d be the one stepping down, adding she could be “nominated for sainthood for the professional way she handled herself after her job was terminated.” He said Rossbacher was the subject of one of several interviews he’d recorded for the school’s archives.
“When I interviewed her, she said she was invited to a meeting at the Board of Regents, she walked into the chancellor’s office, they chit-chatted for five minutes, nobody had told her why they were meeting and then he suddenly said, ‘We’ve decided to consolidate Kennesaw State and Southern Polytechnic, the name of the institution is going to be Kennesaw State University, and the president is Dan Papp — and have a good day,’” he said.
When reflecting on that consolidation, Tatum said he, too, was unhappy at the time.
“I wasn’t happy, and all the alumni were not happy about. We didn’t see why,” he said, also noting that Rossbacher’s abrupt ousting was a shame. “I don’t know anybody that was happy about it. Maybe Papp was happy about it, but it didn’t go over well with alumni.”
An exhibit to mend historical wounds
The “Two Schools, One University Exhibit,” is meant to explore moments in both SPSU and KSU history that should be celebrated and those that will be remembered as challenging, according to JoyEllen Williams, special collections curator at KSU’s Kennesaw State University Department of Museums, Archives & Rare Books.
Williams said she aimed to curate an exhibit that displayed the unique histories of both campuses and preserve their cultures.
“They went on separate journeys and impacted Cobb County in different ways, but then came together to create really this powerhouse university that we have now,” she said.
Scott agreed that the preservation of culture, especially in SPSU’s case, is paramount in recalling the history of KSU. He and others at the exhibit unveiling said some SPSU students and alumni felt the consolidation marked the loss of precious memories.
“Many (SPSU executives) were cleaning out their offices in preparation for new assignments at the time that we interviewed them. It was exhilarating to meet a bunch of great new folks, but also sobering to realize how important it was to preserve their culture and their legacy,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s something that the new exhibit will do.”
In the end, Tatum, a die-hard SPSU Hornet, said the exhibit is a beacon for those whose life history includes SPSU, and things at KSU have ultimately turned out pretty well.
“They’ve got some great engineering (at the SPSU) campus. And I think this (exhibit) is a nice thing that they did,” he said. “Nothing stays the same, and we’ve gotta grow and meet the needs of the people, because education is the answer. We can’t be raising a new generation who’s not educated.”
