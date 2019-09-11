KENNESAW — Concerns over flooding caused a developer to hold off plans for a proposed road in Kennesaw.
During the city's work session Monday, Beazer Gain LLC withdrew a variance request for property along Pine Mountain Road and Wellcrest Drive for the development of a proposed road that would encroach into the city’s 50-foot stream buffer of Butler Creek.
The road would provide access to a proposed development of 83 new homes. The developer has agreed to create a subcommittee made up of citizens from surrounding neighborhoods to facilitate consistent communication with city staff and the community during the construction of the subdivision.
Residents of nearby neighborhoods have told city officials that they experienced flooding issues over the last two decades due to stormwater runoff and are concerned about the potential effects of another development.
“The thought of having up to 83 rooftops, where is all that water going, is a very legitimate question. Beazer has an engineering solution that will minimize impact to them. But they want to know and they want to be in the loop,” Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons said of his recommendation for the future inclusion of a subcommittee’s input.
