New details have been released by Cobb-Douglas Public Health on the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Jan. 12, Cobb-Douglas Public Health will begin administering vaccines to what it has called "Phase 1A+," which includes public safety personnel and residents 65 and older. Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, the agency will have an appointment system for vaccinations up and running on its website. It also announced plans to convert Jim Miller Park to a full-time COVID-19 vaccination site.
Cobb County reported nine deaths due to the coronavirus Tuesday, the most in one day since August, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.
On Aug. 22, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported, and nine were confirmed Aug. 18.
The county's highest death toll in a single day — 11 — was May 28.
In all, 565 people have died in the county from confirmed cases of the virus. The state reported Tuesday another 23 deaths in Cobb are considered "probable" to be related to the coronavirus.
Tuesday also saw Georgia's first confirmed case of a more infectious strain of the virus first identified in the United Kingdom, in an 18-year-old man.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|1/5
|Change
|Cases
|39,208
|+391
|Hospitalizations
|2,397
|+12
|Deaths
|565
|+9
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|1/5
|Change
|Cases
|597,208
|+6,153
|Hospitalizations
|43,018
|+423
|Deaths
|9,966
|+68
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
— MDJ reporter Chart Riggall contributed to this report.
