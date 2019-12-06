A new free counseling service is starting in Cobb County for victims of felony crimes, the office of Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes has announced.
The program is made possible with a $50,000 Victims of Crime Act grant, provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council through the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, according to a news release from the Cobb DA’s office.
Kennesaw State University will partner with the Cobb DA's office for the counseling initiative, through the university’s WellStar College of Health and Human Services, the release states.
KSU alumni from the Master of Social Work program, and masters level students, will offer individual and group therapy to people affected by property and other violent crimes for whom few free counseling support options currently exist, Holmes’ office said.
“Other community partners serve special populations of victims, such as domestic violence and sexual assault and those who have lost loved ones to homicide,” said Kimberly McCoy, director of the Victim Witness Assistance Unit in the DA’s office. “But many victims of property crimes, for example, are traumatized by the perpetrator’s invasion of their privacy, yet are unable to obtain any help due to the limited availability of state resources for these crimes. These victims also deserve our assistance and trauma-informed response.”
Preference will be given to victims who have little to no other community options for counseling, but any victim of crime can call 770-528-3047 to discuss eligibility.
Counselors will accept appointments two days per week.
Monica Nandan, director of Strategic Partnerships and Social Impact at KSU, said this program allows KSU to better impact the community.
Mark Tillman, dean of the WellStar College, said he’s proud to be part of the “creative” initiative.
Victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse are encouraged to seek assistance through liveSAFE Resources by calling 770-427-3390.
SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center offers assistance to victims of child sexual and physical abuse on 770-801-3465.
Surviving family members of homicide victims may contact the Crime Victims’ Advocacy Council at 770-333-9254 for assistance.
(1) comment
CJCC has been around a LONG TIME. The Cobb County DA's office HAS people who KNOW how to refer people to them for assistance, they just fail on a regular basis to do so!!
