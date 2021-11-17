ATLANTA – Republican lawmakers on Wednesday released a proposed congressional map that would place the cities of Powder Springs and Austell in the U.S. House district represented by lightning rod Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The map also appears to make the metro Atlanta district represented by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, more friendly to the GOP while leaving another solidly in Democratic hands.
The General Assembly has been meeting in special session for two weeks as lawmakers redraw legislative and congressional boundaries in accordance with new U.S. Census data.
Cobb is represented in the U.S. House by three lawmakers: McBath, of the 6th District; Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, of the 11th District; and David Scott, D-Atlanta, of the 13th District.
The map released Wednesday would cede southwest Cobb, currently represented by Scott, to Greene's 14th District. McBath would lose some territory in east Cobb to Loudermilk, whose territory in the county — which includes Acworth, Kennesaw and most of Marietta — would otherwise remain largely unchanged.
The map appears to make McBath’s 6th Congressional District less friendly to Democrats by drawing in more white voters, while U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th District in Gwinnett County remains a minority-majority district. U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s 2nd district also appears to have been drawn to include more white voters, which could make the Southwest Georgia district more competitive for the GOP.
“Today, we have released a proposed map that reflects Georgia’s growing, diverse population, respects jurisdictional lines and communities of interest, and conforms to applicable legal standards including the Voting Rights Act,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “This map will now go through the legislative process in both the House and the Senate, which will include public testimony and debate in both chambers.
Late last week and early this week, lawmakers passed new state House and Senate maps amid protests from Democrats that the maps were drawn in secret and without enough time for public comment.
