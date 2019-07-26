MARIETTA — After assuming command of the 22nd Air Force during a ceremony at Dobbins Air Reserve Base Friday morning, Maj. Gen. John P. Healy said word of the reputation of Cobb County had preceded his arrival.
“I think there’s a long history, an immensely strong relationship between Cobb County, its civic leaders, its local leaders, and not only the host unit, the 94th Airlift Wing in Dobbins — the 22nd Air Force is one of the tenants with headquarters on the base — it’s an absolutely fantastic relationship,” Healy said. “I can’t wait to get involved and learn a little bit more about it.”
Healy said among his first tasks is to have sit-downs with civic leaders to learn how the operations and staff he oversees can help the community, and how the community might be able to support his missions and others’ efforts at Dobbins.
As commander, Healy will lead more than 12,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen in 14 units at 30 locations across the U.S. The general will serve at the Numbered Air Force’s headquarters and will be responsible for the Air Force Reserve’s tactical airlift capability provided by units flying the C-130 Hercules. In addition to airlift, 22nd Air Force units perform a variety of mission sets, including aeromedical evacuation, distinguished visitor airlift, undergraduate pilot training, civil engineering, flight test, joint planning, Basic Military Training and more.
The Numbered Air Force is also home to three Department of Defense special missions: weather reconnaissance provided by the “Hurricane Hunters” of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, aerial firefighting from the 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson AFB, Colorado, and aerial spray performed by the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.
A command pilot with more than 5,000 hours in the C-17A, C-5A/B and other aircraft, Healy joins the 22nd Air Force from his previous assignment as director, Exercise and Assessments Directorate at U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.
Healy spoke highly of his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Craig L. La Fave, who has been selected to be the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
“It’s a proud tradition here in the 22nd Air Force,” Healy said, “and I look forward to continuing the fantastic work that Gen. La Fave and continuing the fantastic relationships that he nurtured, I plan on carrying everything that he did on — keeping readiness in mind and keeping our fighting force strong.”
La Fave, who had served as commander of the 22nd Air Force since November 2017, gave parting remarks before relinquishing command over to Healy.
“It’s been an honor serving with my commanders, it’s just been an incredible journey with them,” La Fave said, “and I hope that (my wife) Jill and I presented to you a good role model of leadership and what an Air Force family can be like.”
Officiating the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, commander of Air Force Reserve Command and chief of the Air Force Reserve.
“Training and personnel development is a legacy Gen. La Fave leaves behind. During his time as commander, he has hosted multiple training events and seminars for our wing leadership, our wings and the wing airmen in each organization,” Scobee said.
As for La Fave’s successor, Scobee said of Healy: “He has the ability, he has the personality, he has the vision to keep the 22nd Air Force on point.”
