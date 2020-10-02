The Cobb County Adult Detention Center’s new healthcare provider, the Tennessee-based Wellpath LLC, will receive between $9 million and $10 million per year to care for county inmates.
The contract between the sheriff’s office and Wellpath was signed earlier this year and will auto-renew every year through the end of 2024.
Cobb-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System provided medical care at the detention center until early 2020, opting not to renew its contract.
Among the notable changes are a fixed fee and the outsourcing of responsibility for mental healthcare to the Cobb County Community Services Board.
The contract with Wellstar did not have a specific reimbursement amount for its services. Instead, it stated “WellStar shall prepare and present to the (sheriff’s office), for approval, a budget for each fiscal year,” adding the office would ultimately “pay WellStar all costs incurred by WellStar … in fulfilling its obligations.”
In response to an open records request asking for the last three budgets Wellstar provided the sheriff’s office and the amount the office ultimately paid Wellstar in each of those years, an employee said the office “does not have any documents that would be responsive to your request.”
In December, however, Louie Hunter, the sheriff’s legislative liaison, said caring for detention center inmates was costing county taxpayers around $22 million to $25 million per year.
The $9 million to $10 million figure for Wellpath is not all-inclusive. The contract notes the sheriff will have to pick up the tab for “outside services,” which includes, but is not limited to, “mental health services, specialty services ... hospitalizations, medical observations, emergency transport, external emergency medical services or outside paramedics, and ambulance.”
According to the contract with Wellpath that was signed in April, the provider will conduct a “mortality review” within 30 days of an inmate’s death and notify the sheriff when a third-party asks for review.
Nine people have died at the detention center since late 2018. The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and local activists have since trained a spotlight on the detention center and will hold a third town hall on the deaths Wednesday at Marietta’s Glover Park.
In December, state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R–east Cobb, chair of the House’s Health and Human Services Committee, said she was under the impression Wellstar would no longer provide its services to the jail because of liability issues following lawsuits stemming from the inmate deaths.
When asked at the time about the contract termination, Leo Reichert, Wellstar’s executive vice president and general counsel, did not reveal why the health system decided to discontinue the contract.
“In 2018, we began to collaborate with the Sheriff’s Office to help identify a new health provider for the Detention Center, while continuing to provide clinical services,” Reichert said in an emailed statement. “We have also offered our assistance to the Sheriff’s Office to ensure an appropriate transition to a new provider following the expiration of the WellStar contract in early January 2020.”
The family of Kevil Wingo, one of the men who died at the detention center, has sued three sheriff’s office employees, six Wellstar employees and Wellstar Health System, accusing them of negligence.
Last month, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes asked the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia to investigate the death of inmates at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The U.S. Attorney’s Office acknowledged receiving the request but has declined to say whether it will in fact conduct such an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.