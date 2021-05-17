An abrupt announcement from federal health experts last week that said most fully vaccinated Americans could ditch masks in most cases has created confusion for local businesses and residents, who say those recommendations are difficult to police.
“Fully vaccinated” means a person is at least two weeks past their second shot in a two-dose series — that’s a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
'Too open-ended'
Most people, whether working in shops and restaurants around Marietta Square or just visiting, told the MDJ they were sticking to mask-wearing in retail, restaurant and crowded settings for a while longer. Many also said they may choose to continue wearing masks in some situations long after it may be safe to ditch them. It’s been a while since they’ve had the flu or a cold, some pointed out.
Austell resident Stacy Jackson was among that group. As she waited to pick up her drink at the Whitlock Avenue Starbucks Monday, Jackson, a medical assistant at an ears, nose, throat doctor's office, said the CDC’s latest update had been “too open-ended.”
“It’s confusing, I think, because it’s not like you can obviously tell if someone’s been vaccinated. You don’t have a sticker on your head or something like that, so it’s the honor system, and people just don’t trust people.”
Most businesses, Jackson said, won’t have a choice but to keep their mask mandates for employees and just leave the masking up to chance with their patrons, “if they want to stay in business.”
On the window of the Starbucks building Jackson stood in was a newly added sign, reading, “If you are fully vaccinated, facial coverings are optional.” That sign hung juxtaposed against another notice in a nearby window: “Facial coverings required.”
The CDC, Jackson said, should have more clearly stated what situations a mask is recommended and what situations are safe without a mask. For her part, Jackson, whose KN-95 mask sat tight on her face, said she only removes it when she returns home for the day.
“That’s it,” she said. “I encourage others to wear a mask as much as possible, no matter where they go. It’s still too uncertain.”
As she worked the register at The Local Exchange on South Park Square, Pam Mochal said she continues to wear a mask at work and in crowded settings. She said she’d been at the airport the day before, where “it was wall-to-wall people,” and she was glad masks were still required there.
Mochal said whether or not people, especially those who are fully vaccinated at this point, choose to wear a mask depends on many factors — including who they might be protecting at home.
“I have a brand new grandson, so I’m trying to be a little bit more careful. So that’s my personal choice to wear a mask more often to not get myself sick and then get him sick,” Mochal said, pointing out that she’s fully vaccinated and adding that she follows guidance from the CDC “for the most part.” “When I’m outside now, I don’t wear a mask. I mean, if I was in a huge crowd, I might.”
Standing nearby, store manager Ginger Cavender said The Local Exchange had decided to make masks optional for customers, though a sign on the front door still asks patrons to don one. But, Cavender said, employees will continue wearing them out of courtesy for those who were still wary. She said many of the older employees are vaccinated, but some of the workers are high school students who may not be or might have taken only one dose.
Cavender said she preferred, if a customer is not fully vaccinated, that they wear a mask in the store. But, she said, “I don’t really know how to police that."
Diane Parm, who had been poking around the shelves at the shop along South Park Square, said the only time she doesn’t wear a mask is when she’s with a group of family or friends who she knows are also vaccinated.
“When I go anywhere other than that, I’m not going to take people’s word for it,” she said.
Like Mochal, Parm said she has a young granddaughter who isn’t yet able to be vaccinated.
Parm admitted it could be hard at times to keep up with the moving target that has been public health guidance on masks, and she said the fact that mask wearing has been politicized further muddies the waters. But, she said, she trusts public health guidance, and she’ll continue to look to the experts.
“I’m not a scientist,” Parm said. “I’m going to go with what’s in our best interest.”
At Cool Beans Coffee Roasters, assistant manager Tara Olinger said her establishment hasn’t been confused by the changing guidance, because they’ve just stuck to masking. Employees there are required to wear masks, while it’s recommended for patrons.
“At this point, I feel like you should wear a mask, period,” she said.
A number of larger retailers have relaxed their mask policy in the wake of the CDC’s updated recommendations.
At the following chains, fully vaccinated customers and employees are not required to wear masks: Publix, Target, Costco, CVS, Walmart and Sam’s Club.
In certain states and cities, however, government mask mandates mean the stores must comply and require masks.
Meanwhile, shoppers and employees at Kroger, Walgreens, Aldi and Home Depot are still required to wear masks.
DPH says Georgians still mostly unvaccinated as governments move ahead
Officials with Cobb-Douglas Public Health directed the MDJ to the Georgia Department of Public Health for clarification on the mask guidance confusion. DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam provided an emailed statement, saying less than a third of Georgians have been vaccinated so far, and the best protection against the virus remains the same: get the vaccine, wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
“Science tells us that COVID vaccines are effective in preventing infection and reducing serious illness if you do get sick. Currently, 70% of Georgians are not fully vaccinated, which means every crowd is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and the risk of COVID transmission exists,” Nydam’s statement reads in part. “The bottom line is ‘say YES!’ to COVID vaccine and get back to doing the things we’ve all missed.”
But as case numbers locally have remained low and vaccinations have grown, albeit slower than health officials would like, some governments are moving ahead.
Both the Cobb and Marietta school systems said on Thursday they would no longer require masks on school property for the fully vaccinated. That, of course, would not include most students, who have not been eligible until recently. Georgia has now opened vaccinations to residents ages 12 and up, and so far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in that age group. No vaccine has been approved for children under 12.
The CDC on Saturday clarified their stance on masking in school settings after the release of updated guidance that said fully vaccinated Americans could ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
The clarification says school districts should continue with their same mitigation strategies from the 2020-21 school year, including the wearing of masks, physical distancing and testing for the virus.
The CDC said its recommendation is based on the fact that students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the school year, and because “systems and policy adjustments may be required for schools to change mask requirements for students and staff while continuing to ensure the safety of unvaccinated populations.”
Those changes, the health agency says, take time. Updated guidance for schools, which “can inform school planning for the 2021-2022 academic year,” is expected in coming weeks, according to the CDC.
Marietta’s City Council voted 4-3 last week to end the mask requirement for city and Marietta Board of Lights and Water buildings. The repeal went into effect Monday. Supporters argued that city employees have had ample opportunity to get the vaccine.
The Cobb County government no longer requires members of the public to wear masks when entering county buildings, either, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said. The county dropped the mask requirement last week after the CDC announcement, at the directive of County Manager Jackie McMorris.
Church congregations return, mask usage dropping
Some local churches are also following the lead of the CDC’s optimism. At the Catholic Church of St. Ann in east Cobb, church leaders removed distancing requirements following the new guidance. Previously, the church was blocking off certain pews, St. Ann spokesperson Susyn Ahern told the MDJ. Vaccinated members have been told they need not wear masks, but an overflow room will be kept as an option for large crowds.
“Obviously we have to rely on your (congregants) honesty, because we're not going to delve into your medical histories,” Ahern said.
St. Ann has followed the recommendation of the Archdiocese of Atlanta throughout the pandemic. Other Catholic churches have differed from the Archdiocese and been more, or less, strict in their rules, Ahern said. Some parishioners have questioned why St. Ann couldn’t be less strict, as other Cobb churches were, she added.
St. Ann’s pastor, Father Raymond “Ray” Cadran, said his congregation has been on the whole, cooperative and understanding with the policies.
Joe Buckner, executive/worship pastor at Marietta’s Roswell Street Baptist Church, said his church never required masks, only recommending and offering them.
“In the Southern Baptist Church, the power rests in the pew,” Buckner said. “So there's really no ability to enforce any sort of mandate.”
But now, the church has stopped offering masks to congregants. A mask section will be retained for those who wish to sit there. In June, it will take down signs about social distancing.
Just a few months ago, Buckner estimates that 75% of congregants were wearing masks. Now, that’s down to 25-50%, and people mostly take their masks off once they are seated.
“We've monitored the numbers … and we've really seen those diminish significantly,” Buckner said. “People are more relaxed, people are more inclined to even shake hands, or hug, that kind of thing … people like to greet one another, they like to be with one another, and they like to fellowship with each other.”
At First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, the new normal means no masks for the vaccinated, again on an honor-code basis, Senior Pastor Joe Evans said. The church has ended its in-house contact tracing, Evans said, which involved making every attendee sign in before the service.
He said First Presbyterian has opted not to use its historic sanctuary, which has bolted-down pews, instead continuing the use of individual chairs in a separate space to allow physical distancing. The church will stick with that arrangement for the foreseeable future.
About half of the congregation still views the service online, but half are now attending in-person.
Evans said he’s thankful more of his congregation is back and laughing at his jokes. This past Sunday, the choir sang in person after months of the church splicing together recorded audio of the members singing their parts.
“The first time the choir rehearsed, members of the choir were like, ‘I had tears in the eyes, because I hadn't sung with a group of people in person in so long,’” Evans said, calling it “unbelievable to hear them in person again. “To hear the congregation sing just … lifts my spirits. It was awesome. It was really awesome.”
