A former car wash at 101 South Marietta Parkway off Marietta Square is going to be replaced by a new one.
The property, located between a Subway and an Enterprise car rental, was formerly a Hoppy’s Car Wash. Marietta Development Services Director Rusty Roth said it would become a Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
The one-acre property was sold in September 2020 for $2.2 million to a company registered by Scott Blackstock, a Thomaston businessman and founder of the Tidal Wave chain.
Construction workers are in the process of building the new car wash.
City Public Works Director Mark Rice said the building will be about 6,400 square feet. A permit filed with the city estimated the cost of the construction at $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.