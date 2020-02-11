Kennesaw State University is giving the sale of a 3-acre property just north of its Marietta campus another go.
The university plans to sell the property at 401 Rose Drive in Marietta for $1.2 million, after prospective buyers recently terminated a sale that would’ve brought $100,000 more, according to university spokeswoman Tammy DeMel.
Both sale prices are higher than the property’s appraised value, according to Board of Regents agenda documents. The university obtained two independent appraisals of the property, showing an average value of just over $1 million, the documents show.
The prospective buyer, 33 Holdings, LLC, plans to build a multi-family residential development on the 3.26-acre tract, the agenda shows.
The property houses a two-story 32,000-square-foot commercial building.
Sale of the property to Block C, LLC was approved by the Board of Regents last month, but prior to the end of the property’s inspection period, Block C, LLC terminated the sale, DeMel said.
The previous prospective buyers concluded that their plans for a mixed-use development were not “financially feasible,” DeMel said.
Should the sale fail to close a second time, Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia, will be able to approve adjustments or sale to a new buyer without the item having to come back to the full Board of Regents for approval, DeMel said.
University officials say the property no longer serves a strategic purpose for KSU, and its sale will eliminate maintenance costs of the vacant building.
