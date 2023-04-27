The Avenue West Cobb announced that four new tenants will be added to its lineup of retailers and restaurants.
The shopping center's new tenants are 100% Chiropractic, which is already open, and The Peach Cobbler Factory, StrechLab and Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, opening this summer.
“The Avenue West Cobb is excited to expand our dynamic mix of retailers, restaurants and service providers by welcoming several tenants to the center,” said Andrew Moth, general manager at The Avenue West Cobb. “These additions bring something for everyone to the table and are sure to be the local community's new favorite food and wellness destinations.”
Located next to Shining Smiles Dentistry, 100% Chiropractic is a full-service wellness clinic offering chiropractic care and massage therapy.
The Peach Cobbler Factory will offer unique desserts and cobblers with ice cream, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, "Pudd-N Shakes," cookies and more.
Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will offer Louisiana cuisine, fresh seafood, Cajun food, hamburgers and more. The restaurant will be located near The Jewelsmith and Ted's Montana Grill.
StretchLab, which will be located between GameStop and Altar'd State, will provide one-on-one, customized assisted stretching sessions to customers of all ages and lifestyles, led by the fitness center's professionally trained "flexologists."
