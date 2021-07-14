ACWORTH — A new bridge over Lake Allatoona has opened as part of the larger Ga. Highway 92 project that will transform a nearly 3-mile stretch of the often congested road from two lanes to four.
Only two lanes of the new 1,500-foot four-lane bridge spanning the area where Lake Allatoona meets the dam for Lake Acworth will be open until the larger widening project is complete, according to Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood.
The old bridge will be abandoned by the state, taken by the city and incorporated into its trail system as part of a project to be funded by a 1% special sales tax approved by Cobb voters, Allegood said.
Acworth announced the Georgia Department of Transportation’s $21.7 million bridge opening in a Facebook video featuring the mayor on Tuesday.
“We’re really, really excited about how this is going to positively impact our community,” the mayor said in the video, which later showed a ribbon cutting on the new bridge.
Allegood also urged motorists to use caution as they approach the new traffic pattern that leads to the new bridge.
“Lanes will shift at this time between (U.S.) Highway 41 to McLain Circle up to Glade Road,” the Facebook video caption reads. “Please continue to use caution throughout the area while construction is ongoing.”
The overall state Route 92 widening project is expected to cost $63.6 million, according to GDOT, and the city of Acworth has only had to foot an about $1 million bill to relocate utilities along about two-thirds of the project area in Cobb, Allegood said.
According to GDOT, the Ga. Highway 92 widening project will also include a raised concrete median, a 10-foot multi-use trail on the east side of the roadway and a 5-foot sidewalk on the west, among other improvements.
GDOT officials say the project will alleviate congestion, accommodate a growth in future travel demand, improve safety and sight distance issues and provide improved transportation options through the addition of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
The overall project is about 67% complete, and GDOT estimates it will be finished in December 2022.
