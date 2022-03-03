TOWN CENTER — As it approaches its 25th anniversary, the Town Center Community Improvement District has rolled out a new look and announced a rebrand.
The Town Center CID is a self-taxing area established by property owners to improve local infrastructure and public safety.
The organization unveiled new signage that incorporates the Town Center CID and the Town Center Community Alliance, a nonprofit the CID established in 2015 to help further its mission by enlisting "the public, community partners and corporate sponsors to fully fund and develop (CID) projects."
"This is an updated brand that is unified for the two organizations," CID Director Tracy Styf said. "It really allows us to create stronger relationships within the community and be a more effective change maker in Town Center."
The organizations are working on 14 projects this year. The most expensive is South Barrett Reliever Phase 3, the newest phase in a $43.5 million project that began in 2010. Phase 3 of the project will be completed in 2024 and will include a new bridge over I-75 and a new roundabout connecting Barrett Parkway to Cobb Parkway.
The project is jointly funded by the Town Center CID, Atlanta Regional Commission, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Cobb Department of Transportation and the State Road and Tollway Authority.
The project, expected to reduce traffic by 20%, will make commuting throughout Town Center much more straightforward, according to Styf.
"It is a critically important project for traffic mitigation," Styf said. "It will be a new access point to help people get around and through Town Center easier."
The CID is studying potential trail additions in Cobb Place, Chastain Meadows, and extensions to the seven-mile-long Noonday Creek Trail.
Styf says these projects will benefit bikers and pedestrians alike and work well with the Town Center's already successful bike-share program along Noonday Creek Trail.
"Our bike-share program has some of the highest ridership of any bike-share program in the United States," Styf said. "Not only do these projects foster activity with residents and visitors, but it is also an attractor for economic development."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.