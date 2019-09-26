Austell is getting 150 new jobs with the opening of a global company’s first Southeast facility.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that New Jersey-based company US Elogistics Service Corp is investing $4 million in its new Austell distribution center, which will create 150 new warehouse jobs in the city.
The distribution center is due to open on Oct. 1 at 240 The Bluffs, off Riverside Parkway near the Chattahoochee River.
US Elogistics Service Corp is described as an e-commerce logistics solutions firm that helps other companies get products to online consumers.
“Georgia has established itself as an e-commerce fulfillment hub for companies from around the country looking to ship their products far and wide, and this announcement is symbolic of that,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are proud to welcome US Elogistics to the growing family of e-commerce businesses and distributors locating in the state, and I want to thank all of our economic development partners for making this possible.”
A press release issued Thursday states US Elogistics Service Corp is seeking to ramp up its operations in response to an increased demand for e-commerce goods in the market, as there has been a significant increase over the last few years of businesses looking to sell online.
Its new facility will include 101 loading docks, 36-foot clear heights, 134 surface parking spaces and 114 trailer spaces.
Currently the company has more than 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space and is constantly expanding, offering e-commerce sellers of all shapes and sizes the "perfect fulfillment platform," the press release states, adding that the 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Austell is set to open its doors in October.
“We are delighted to be opening up another facility in the U.S., expanding our domestic operations from the West and East Coast down to the Southeast,” said Yuriy Gutkin, director of business development for US Elogistics. “Metro Atlanta will be a strategic advantage for the firm, giving us the opportunity to be located closer to customers in the south.”
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have another addition to south Cobb’s “growing logistics industry cluster,” executive vice president of economic development Dana Johnson said.
“We are excited to welcome US Elogistics to Cobb’s business community,” he said.
US Elogistics was founded in 2007 in Brooklyn, New York, by a group of e-commerce experts. The business grew to include 20 warehouses in nine countries.
