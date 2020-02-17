Two new Asian dining options, one with a veggie twist, are opening up at Town Center mall in Kennesaw, according to a news release from Simon, the mall's owner and operator.
The company announced that VeGreen Burger, with contemporary "Pan-Asian plates and bites," is open and operating, and I Luv Pho, a Vietnamese eatery is slated to open on March 14, according to the restaurant's website.
VeGreen Burger offers meatless dishes, including veggie burgers and specialty vegetarian and vegan options, and sources its ingredients and recipes from around the world, the news release states.
The burger joint's website says its aim is to "play a role in helping you balance both physical and mental health," with healthy options, as well as be a good steward of the environment.
"All of our carryout boxes are made out of recyclable materials," its description states in part. "To become a vegan or even partial vegan is more than just a healthy lifestyle, you can also save many lives by just switching one meal a week to vegan. ... We’re here to help you understand more of what vegan is all about and all of the benefits that come with a vegan lifestyle."
The new eatery is open on the mall's upper level, in the food court next to Sbarro.
I Luv Pho's authentic Vietnamese cuisine, including Pho-Noodle soup, is freshly made each morning and continuously throughout the day, according to the mall's release.
The Southeast Asian option, to be located in a new 5,200-square-foot sit-down dining space, is expected to open at the mall entrance between Belk and JCPenney, below the food court.
I Luv Pho was established in 2004 and either has operating locations or stores opening soon in Doraville, Duluth, the Mall of Georgia and Roswell, the website shows.
“Offering our guests an enjoyable shopping experience includes more than providing the best fashion brands,” said Shelly Weidner, director of marketing and business development for Town Center at Cobb. “These tasty new food choices help us ensure that there’s something on the menu for every visitor to enjoy.”
Town Center at Cobb is located at 400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw.
