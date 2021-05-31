SMYRNA — Smyrna resident Boyd Cox sat in a chair on a sidewalk just off the King Street lawn in the city, as veterans groups, city officials and state military leaders marked Memorial Day with solemn ceremonies and remembrances.
Cox, an 83-year-old retired staff sergeant who served four years in the Army and 10 in the Georgia State Defense Force, dressed in full uniform for the event, as others in the crowd from various military branches also had. He told the MDJ it was his first time attending the city's ceremony.
"(Memorial Day) means a lot to me. I've lost friends. I've lost family," he said. "And I think sometimes we forget the sacrifices that allow you and I to be here today."
Doug Seim, Cox's longtime neighbor who'd accompanied him, said it was also his first ceremony. And, Seim said, it had been more emotional than he'd realized it would be.
Seim choked up as he told the MDJ he was glad he'd been able to bring Cox.
"I think he really wanted to be here — a lot," Seim said. "(The ceremony) really had a big impact on me. I don't think I've been to something like this before with someone (who served). It's a lot. ... It was much more special than I thought it would be."
Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia Department of Defense and the event's keynote speaker, first thanked the crowd for attending and making the commitment to reflect on the day's true meaning.
Carden called Memorial Day a "humbling event that finds most of us struggling for the right words to honor sacrifice that is hard to even begin to comprehend."
"Each year, we struggle, and each year, words fail us. However, our actions can demonstrate honor to our fallen where words fall short," he said. "We owe so much to those who pay for the price of freedom. More than anything, we owe to them and their families to make life count — to never take freedom for granted."
Carden also implored attendees to reflect, not only on Memorial Day but regularly, on how to make the sacrifice of those who have died matter on a daily basis.
Members of local veterans groups laid wreaths at the city's veterans memorial off King Street for Cobb County service members who died during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terrorism, as well as one for Gold Star families. They also recognized those veterans who were captured as prisoners of war or are still missing with the setting of an empty table.
Smyrna resident Ida Orlando sat on a blanket on the King Street lawn with her 2-year-old son, Jefferson, in her lap during the ceremony. She told the MDJ she'd attended each year's program for as long as she can remember — at least 12 years.
"We wouldn't be here without the sacrifice of all the veterans who came before us and perished," Orlando said. "It's essential that we're here."
And, she said, she'll be teaching her son to revere military service members and recognize those who have died to protect the country.
"That's essential to our philosophy as parents and as citizens. It's paramount," she said, pointing with a laugh to his name that alludes to the era of the country's Founding Fathers. "I just think it's vital that he understands our history and his place in it and works to preserve it."
As he chatted with a group of fellow veterans, Buster Herren, a Smyrna resident and Vietnam veteran, said Memorial Day is a difficult one for him. Gesturing to the city's memorial wall behind him and choking up, Herren said, "there's a lot of boys on that wall. I know a lot of them."
But, he said, he was encouraged to see so many attendees at the ceremony, and especially so many families with children. It makes the day a little easier to know that parents, like Orlando, are raising their children to remember and recognize the sacrifices that service members make for their fellow and future Americans, he said.
"When I first started coming to this thing is Smyrna, everybody here was WWII veterans," Herren said, noting how quickly those veterans' numbers are dwindling. "And it won't be long before it's my generation that's the same way."
