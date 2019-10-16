Roswell Street Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Nelson Price has earned a new honor.
On Wednesday, Price was added to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Hall of Champions, which consists of 115 coaches, athletes, board members and others who have made significant contributions to the world's largest international sports ministry.
Price, who has written a weekly column for the MDJ since 1966, is a longtime member of the FCA National Board of Trustees and was chairman of the board from 1999-2005, during which time he brought on several new board members.
“Dr. Price was always quick to speak on behalf of FCA whenever he had the opportunity,” wrote an anonymous FCA staff member who nominated Price for the honor. “He has carried the torch for FCA as faithfully as anyone I know. … Dr. Price overwhelmingly embodies all that we are looking for in an inductee to the Hall of Champions. I, along with so many other FCA staff, have been blessed and encouraged by his ministry. … We’re thankful that Dr. Price and his wife, Trudy, have been wonderful advocates for FCA for many years.”
Price is one of eight 2019 inductees into the group. This spring, champions will be honored during a special event at the FCA Support Center in Kansas City. They will receive a special award, and their photos and biographies will be a permanent part of FCA’s Hall of Champions display.
