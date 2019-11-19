The item that caused the most drama at the commission’s zoning meeting Tuesday was one the board did not hear.
It came from Baldwin Paving Company regarding a site in south Cobb near the Silver Comet Trail south of the intersection of Powder Springs Road and the East West Connector.
According to county staff, Baldwin Paving has been crushing concrete on the spot since 2014 without a required special land use permit from the county. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says crushing concrete can create small particles that can be breathed in and cause health problems.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who represents the area, said the company came before the Cobb Board of Commissioners to request a special land use permit after code enforcement found them in violation. The case was scheduled for Tuesday morning’s meeting, but early in the proceedings, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, showed up to request the item be tabled.
Tippins said his family owns the land in question but does not run the business. He said the owner wanted the extra time to talk with neighbors opposed to the plan.
“Given the holiday season, they didn’t know what the availability of time would be for getting those meetings together in a very quick way, so they ask that this be continued until February, and we appreciate that extension,” Tippins said.
But Cupid was not about to have it.
“I am not able to oblige this request,” she said. “This application has been submitted since August, I have not received any correspondence from Baldwin Paving asking for a continuance. … I appreciate them at least taking time to ask, but this is entirely late to be asking for a request on a matter like this and of this seriousness.”
A group of 13 neighbors came to the meeting to oppose granting the permit, and Cupid said allowing the tabling would mean their voices would not be heard.
So the item remained on the agenda, to the chagrin of Commissioner Bob Ott.
“I just have a really hard time not supporting anyone on either side wanting a continuance where more time is asked for,” he said. “I know we’re going to hear the case, but I have concerns about not granting someone an extension when they ask for one.”
When it came time to hear the case, Baldwin Paving owner Ryan Teague came in and asked the board to withdraw their request without prejudice.
That would mean Baldwin Paving would be free to return before the board whenever they want to reapply for a special land use permit. It also meant there was no hearing on the matter Tuesday and those who turned out to oppose the plan did not have the opportunity to speak.
“I think what you’re seeing is exactly what happens when someone asks for extra time and doesn’t get it,” Ott said. “They’re forced into a corner because it was pretty obvious that this was moving in the direction of denial. And so to protect their rights, the applicant’s asking for withdrawal. I’m not surprised in the least.”
Cupid was against allowing the withdrawal, but she was alone. Ott made a motion to accept the withdrawal, which passed 4-1.
“I think it’s very bold of you to make this motion anyway, commissioner,” Cupid said. “We have residents here who are being denied the opportunity to speak to the merits of their concerns that they have been dealing with.”
Ott said Baldwin has the right to withdraw their application.
“Commissioner Cupid, if the applicant wishes to withdraw the application, there’s nothing to discuss,” he said. “If it’s not an allowed use, then code enforcement can have them stop the use. The coming forward with this special land use permit is the applicant trying to get permission to do it. … And I have never, in all my years in planning commission and zoning ever supported withdrawal with prejudice.”
“Have you ever had someone move a crusher operation immediately next to residential property?” Cupid shot back. “The circumstances around this case are quite unique. And I believe that these residents here will feel that this board has not done them any service by making this motion today. And it will show that there was more sensitivity to putting retail commercial next to single-family homes than there is in stopping a crusher operation that is immediately next to residential property.”
Cupid was referencing an earlier case on the agenda in which the board voted down a plan for a $300 million multi-use development in north Cobb.
Ott said allowing the withdrawal without prejudice will cause the activity to stop because it remains a disallowed use.
Cupid said she does not like that the company can come back before the board whenever it wants and said she is not confident they will stop grinding.
“They already have to stop the operation,” Cupid said. “They’re operating not within code.”
“That’s been brought to the attention of the board now,” said Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. “I’m sorry, I thought that they were operating within the ordinance, but apparently they’re not. Code enforcement, now it’s their responsibility to go out there and to enforce the code.”
“You are denying citizens the opportunity — “ Cupid began.
“No we’re not,” Boyce said.
“By this motion, you will deny these citizens the opportunity to have their points on the record about how this board did not hear their concerns about the protection of their single-family homes,” Cupid said.
The MDJ spoke with some of the residents after the meeting. They said they were woken up early in the morning by loud noises from the site, and some had health concerns they fear were caused by breathing in dust from concrete grinding. Others worried their property values would plummet and lamented having a paving company immediately border their suburban back yards.
Anita Payne is spokeswoman for the nearby Harcourt Manor subdivision. She said she feels she was cheated out of sharing her presentation with the board, and her primary concern is health issues caused by breathing in particles released by the grinding.
“If it actually gets approved, the noise and the poisonous dust will affect all the neighborhood,” she said. “It will catch on the wind and travel for miles. …One of the site’s boundaries is the Silver Comet Trail, in addition to our subdivision. There’s also Noses Creek, which runs close to the site. So that dust is going to expose any of the trail users and get in the waters of the creek.”
Payne said when neighbors previously called code enforcement, they were told nothing could be done until the board had its say. Payne said she’s hopeful now that code enforcement may be able to do something if they catch them grinding.
“Since they have withdrawn their application, code enforcement is empowered to tell them to stop,” she said. “So we’re going to start calling code enforcement every day, every time we see they’re out there working again and create a history of violations.”
