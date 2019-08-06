MARIETTA -- A Cumberland-based developer that had pitched an estimated $300 million development on Chastain Road just east of Interstate 575 was urged Tuesday to slim down its proposal by the Cobb Planning Commission.
Pope & Land Real Estate had sought the regional retail commercial zoning to put multiple residential and commercial uses onto 62.5 acres between I-575 and Chastain Meadows Parkway. By a 4-0 vote, however, the planning commission decided to hold the zoning case until its Oct. 1 meeting to give the developer time to redo the plan without the total 480 apartments it had proposed.
Planning Commissioner Andy Smith recused himself from the discussion and vote, citing a conflict.
The proposal’s residential components had included up to 300 multifamily apartments and up to 180 senior apartments, along with no more than 179 town homes.
“The immediate thought from me was we have so much apartments because of Kennesaw College, because of the mall … new apartments coming out of the ground, (and) the one thing this tract of land did not need was apartments,” said Commissioner Judy Williams, who oversees the area. “It did not need apartments in regular, it didn’t need apartments in senior living, it needed no kind of apartments. Town homes were fine, because you want ownership — it’s a perfect piece of property when you can have a live, work and play area, where you have ownership, and then you do have the commercial that goes into it.”
Nearly four dozen community members attended Tuesday’s planning commission meeting to express their concerns against the project.
“This will negatively impact the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhood,” said Diane Shepard with the Bells Ferry Civic Association, citing a concern that stormwater runoff from the site would discharge into nearby Noonday Creek. Shepard also presented commissioners with more than 1,100 petition signatures in opposition to the project.
Donna Rowe, resident of Brookhaven in east Cobb and an associate broker with Coldwell Banker, cited issues such as crime that could be lured by the development’s commercial components.
“We already have homeless people harassing us at Walmart less than a mile away. This project will just attract them into our front yard for panhandling and God-knows-what,” Rowe said.
Commissioners, however, cited the project’s overall intensity among the main reasons they were not sold on the project. Galt Porter, meanwhile, said the latest plan presented to commissioners included no elevations, renderings or pictures of what the development could resemble once built.
“We haven’t seen any of that on this. I’ve never seen a big project come through with so little detail,” Porter said. “Even if I loved this general concept, which I don’t, but if I did, I’d still not be able to support it because there’s just not enough information here to do it.”
The rezoning matter was originally scheduled to come before the planning commission last November. Attorney Kevin Moore, who is representing Pope & Land, said the proposal has since undergone “significant changes” to reduce the overall density within each of its uses.
Other components of the development as it had been presented Tuesday were:
♦ A maximum 250-room, dual-branded hotel no more than five stories in height
♦ A maximum 52,000-square-foot grocery store
♦ 75,000 square feet of free-standing retail, with buildings no taller than two stories
♦ 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space
♦ 50,000 square feet of office space, with buildings no taller than two stories
In addition to requesting removal of the apartment components, Williams in her recommendation to Pope & Land also suggested reducing some of the retail space in an effort to further reduce the project’s intensity.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Moore said Pope & Land would review “various options, including the direction given by the planning commission” before making a decision on how it may proceed on presented an amended rezoning request for consideration in October.
