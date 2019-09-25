KENNESAW — The neighbor of a man found shot dead at a Kennesaw apartment complex Tuesday said though he hadn't known the man long, he was respectful and seemed to keep to himself.
Kennesaw police officers found Antuawn Rico Norman dead when they responded to a report of a man shot at the Bridges of Kennesaw, 3840 Jiles Road, at about 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Joy Policarpio, a spokesperson for the Kennesaw Police Department.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, Policarpio said. She did not disclose any detail of where in the complex Norman was found by police.
Joel Solcren said Norman, whom he knew as Rico, lived in the apartment across from him, and had moved in only months ago. When the MDJ visited Norman's supposed front door, a small piece of red tape labeled "evidence" marked the door jamb.
Solcren said he hadn't heard anything the night police say Norman was killed.
He said he was asleep when the incident is said to have taken place but awoke around 3 a.m. and was startled to find a crowd of police outside his apartment.
"I just happened to look outside the peephole and see the yellow tape. And when I seen that, I kind of assumed the worst," Solcren said, adding that police wouldn't answer his questions about what happened.
He said though he didn't know much about Norman, he's sorry for what happened to him, calling him respectful and a good neighbor.
Solcren, who has lived at Bridges of Kennesaw for about a year, said he doesn't feel unsafe living there. He said Kennesaw is a safe city, and incidents like these could happen anywhere.
"It's unfortunate that it happened here, right across the hall ... but as far as being fearful or anything like that, no," Solcren said.
But Tracy Hardie, a marketing director at an area law firm, feels differently.
Hardie said she, her husband and three children are living in the apartment complex temporarily while they have a house built in another area of Kennesaw. The family moved in on Aug. 16 and their lease ends Monday, she said.
Hardie, who lives in the building next to Solcren's, said she was out of town at the time of the shooting. She said her husband told her that early Tuesday morning, he walked out of their apartment to find the coroner parked steps away.
"This is just not a place that I'd want to live. I just don't think it's super safe. I mean, we have three kids, a 15-year-old and twin boys that are 8. And (it was) like right there," Hardie said, pointing to the building beside hers.
While the Bridges of Kennesaw is a gated community, she added that the gate at the front of the apartment complex has been open since her family moved in.
Policarpio's news release stated the investigation is open and active, and that Kennesaw officers are receiving help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case.
Anyone with information about Norman’s death is urged to call Kennesaw police on 770-429-4533 or anonymously report to Crime Stoppers Atlanta on 404-577-8477.
“If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward,” Policarpio said.
— MDJ reporter Rosie Manins contributed to this story.
