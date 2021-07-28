MARIETTA — There's good news and bad news in the weather forecast this week. Unfortunately, the bad news is coming first.
Cobb and other parts of the metro Atlanta area are expected to see near-100-degree temperatures heading into the weekend, and the humidity will make the weather feel like it's in the low-to-mid 100s.
The hottest days will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, making it important to use caution when planning outdoor work or activities this weekend, said Vaughn Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office.
Smith said highs will creep into the mid-to-upper 90s on all three of those days, with potential to hit 100 in Cobb, though it will likely remain just shy.
"In Georgia, we're looking at temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s across the state," he said, adding that the heat wave is part of a larger one sweeping across the U.S.
If you're working or playing outside late this week and weekend, Smith said it's important to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks, check on elderly neighbors and family to make sure their air conditioning is working and never leave an animal or child in a car, even for short periods of time. It takes no time at all for temperatures in a car left in the sun to become lethal, he said.
"We end up getting a couple kids dying every summer, pretty much, from people just forgetting, and it's sad," he said.
Smith also pointed out that those susceptible to poor air quality should keep an eye on air quality alerts. Humidity, high temperatures and low wind, as is expected this week and weekend, can be dangerous for at-risk individuals. If there is a report of poor air quality, he said, those people should try to stay inside as much as possible, stay well-hydrated, seek shade if they have to be outside.
Smith said heat like this isn't atypical for a Georgian summer, but a pause in the daily rain storms locals have experienced over the past couple weeks, means there is time for the sun to really heat things up.
"Every now and then (the high temperatures) can go into September, but we've had years like this before," he said. "If you think about it, just three weeks ago, we were talking about how July hadn't hit 90 degrees in Atlanta yet. So this is not out of the ordinary, it just definitely needs to be on people's radar, because this high heat can cause havoc with people's health."
At Elizabeth Porter Park's splash pad near downtown Marietta Wednesday, parents and grandparents watched as the toddlers they'd brought to the park squealed as they ran through fountains and waited for buckets of water being filled by mechanisms above their head to soak them.
Elizabeth Lucas and April Hutchins, both of Marietta, chatted as Lucas held her 1-year-old and they watched their older daughters, Margaret Lucas, 4, and Riley Hutchins, 3, play together.
The two women said Wednesday was their first time at the splash pad, but they'd be back, and heading to local pools, with temperatures as hot as they are.
Lucas said they're both careful to keep sunscreen, protective clothing and hats on their children on particularly sunny and hot days. And, Hutchins added, when it's as hot as it has been and will be this week, even Riley and her friends know when it's time to take a break.
"Normally they're outside as long as I'll let them," she said. "But when it's this hot, they're like, 'Let's go inside,' and that's just weird."
Nearby, Marietta resident Cynthia Escuarda followed 1-year old Catalina around the splash pad as she moved from one water feature to the next.
Escuarda said she's also careful to keep Catalina protected and hydrated as she runs around in the summers. When it's really hot, any hotter than it was Wednesday, she said "I just don't go out, because of her."
The good news, according to forecasters, is that relief from the heat is coming, with potential for rain and cloud cover expected to cool things off a bit starting Sunday.
Temperatures in Cobb for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected in the low 90s and mid-to-high 80s with the highest chance for showers around 65% on Sunday, according to the AccuWeather forecast.
