After cutting his teeth at restaurants in Naples, Miami and Atlanta, "pizzaiolo" Massimo Andreozzi will soon open his own pizzeria Napoletana in downtown Kennesaw.
Vesuvio will take the space formerly occupied by Colombian Bites, at 2893 N. Main St., Kennesaw.
"He wants to share a little bit of what it feels like to dine in his hometown of Naples," Andreozzi's wife, Lindsay Andreozzi, shared in an email. "Restaurants there aren't big and fast-paced. There is no stress on waiters to keep tables turning, things are slowed down to better enjoy the food, wine and each other's company. Patrons of Neapolitan restaurants are accustomed to the chef coming to greet and interact with guests and offer his/her recommendations."
Andreozzi spent more than 10 years in Naples learning the art of pizza-making and came to the U.S. in 2007, stopping first in Miami. He then landed a job as head pizzaiolo (Italian for "pizza-maker") at Inman Park's Fritti, eventually working his way up to kitchen manager of Fritti and the neighboring Sotto Sotto.
Vesuvio, named after the volcano that looms over Naples, will serve pizzas, salads, antipasti and panini for lunch and dinner, according to Lindsay Andreozzi. It will also offer beer and wine, primarily those from Italy's Campania region.
The restaurant can seat 50 people inside and another 20 outside.
