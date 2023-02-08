As expected, Cobb County’s federal representatives were divided along party lines in their reactions to Tuesday night’s State of the Union address from President Joe Biden.
Republicans, in keeping with the jeers directed at Biden during his remarks, accused the president of lying to Americans on the economy, spending and his efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the southern border.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, made headlines Tuesday night for an outburst when Biden said some Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare. Greene, joined by some of her colleagues, leapt from her seat and shouted “liar.”
Greene was unapologetic in speaking to reporters Wednesday.
“For the president of the United States to come in the People’s House, and lie like he did about the economy, the border, and then act like he’s terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us last month — he got exactly what he deserved. And I am not sorry one bit,” Greene said.
Rep. Rich McCormick 9R-Suwanee) borrowed from Mark Twain in a response video, saying, “There are lies, d--- lies and statistics.” He went on to accuse Biden of taking credit for solving problems — inflation, the deficit — he himself created.
“We can’t keep on turning back to the government to solve the very problems that government created in the first place. Government’s not going to solve racism. Government’s not going to solve violence,” he said. “… That’s what we’re going to be fighting over this year, and into the future, as two parties determine whether it is the government as a solution, or the people.”
And Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, took aim at the president over crime and the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend.
“Americans who expected to hear about our vulnerability to spying by our top adversary, China, walked away without him even addressing the issue. Those concerned about our economy, which is struggling to avoid a full-blown recession, were only told that the economy is great,” Loudermilk said in a news release. “For those desperate to hear solutions for the nationwide rampant rise of violent crime against Americans, we were given tough talk about aggressively hunting down and prosecuting those who fraudulently took COVID bailout money,” he added.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, meanwhile, touted Biden’s endorsement of a plan to cap the price of insulin at $35 per month. Warnock was a vocal advocate for capping the price for Medicare recipients, a policy passed as part of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Said Warnock in a news release, “No one should feel like they have to put their life at risk because they can’t afford their insulin. We can do better than this.”
