Tropical Storm Elsa, which was briefly classified a hurricane, made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning and quickly weakened as it headed up the East Coast, making any notable impact on the metro Atlanta area unlikely, according to forecasters.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Coastal Georgia areas as the storm headed for the coast, placing areas south of Brunswick under a tropical storm warning. Forecasters expected Elsa to bring tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of 40 mph to 50 mph to the southeast portion of the state.
For metro Atlanta, all the storm really did was force warm air inland, creating spotty and short-lived showers, according to Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office.
Vaughn said rain related to Elsa was expected to end late Wednesday evening.
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Elsa continues to weaken but could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a few tornadoes to areas of the Southeast through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.